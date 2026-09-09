Major innovations introduced for properties acquired in lieu of debt

Photo: sangzor.uz

Fundamental changes are taking place in Uzbekistan's system for recovering loan debts and bringing distressed assets back into economic circulation. Under a new presidential decree, to encourage the out-of-court recovery of debt based on mutual agreement, an unprecedented package of tax incentives has been approved for commercial banks, investment companies under their auspices, and real estate buyers. Banks are now granted broad powers to directly sell property voluntarily transferred in lieu of debt at market value, as well as to formalize transactions by bypassing court and Compulsory Enforcement Bureau (MIB) restrictions. So, who will be exempt from which taxes, how will VAT be calculated on installment payments, and how will this reform affect the real estate market? At the end of the article, we will reveal all the details regarding the main intrigue — the unique rights granted to notaries, the asset recovery mechanism, and the full essence of the decision.

Tax holidays until 2030: Who will get what benefits?

According to the new document, a number of financial reliefs will apply until January 1, 2025 (January 1, 2030) to objects accepted in lieu of debt:

6-month benefit for banks: Commercial banks that accept real estate objects onto their balance sheet in lieu of debt are exempt from paying property and land taxes for a period of 6 months ;

1-year period for investment companies: For properties taken onto the balance sheet of investment companies established with the founding participation of banks, this privilege will remain in effect for 12 months from the date of acceptance;

Encouraging buyers: New owners who purchase such real estate by paying its full value will also be completely exempt from property and land taxes for a period of 12 months ;

VAT relief for business: If a legal entity signs an agreement on the voluntary transfer of its property to close its debt, the enterprise will not pay value-added tax (VAT) on this transaction;

VAT calculation from the margin: When a bank sells property under the condition of installment payments for a period exceeding 1 year, VAT is calculated not from the total value of the property, but only from the positive difference (margin) between the sale price and the balance value.