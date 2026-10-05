Hot water to be cut off in 5 districts of Tashkent for 5 days

Hot water supply will be temporarily suspended in certain areas of five districts in Tashkent. Due to maintenance work, hot water will not be provided in parts of Mirobod, Yashnobod, Sergeli, Yangihayot, and Bektemir districts from October 5 to October 9.

During this period, scheduled maintenance work will be carried out on heating networks and related equipment.

Which districts will experience hot water shut-offs?

The scheduled work will cover certain areas in the following districts of the capital:

Mirobod;

Yashnobod;

Sergeli;

Yangihayot;

Bektemir.

Hot water supply will be temporarily suspended from October 5 to October 9.

Therefore, residents living in these districts should be prepared for disruptions in hot water supply on the specified days.

Why is the hot water being shut off?

It is reported that this is neither an ordinary accident nor an unscheduled outage.

Scheduled maintenance work will be carried out on the heat supply system. Their main goal is to ensure the stable operation of heating networks and equipment during the autumn-winter season.

This means that before the onset of the cold season, the networks will be technically inspected and undergo necessary maintenance.

Temporary inconvenience for residents

The suspension of hot water for several days may cause certain inconveniences, especially for residents living in multi-story apartment buildings.

However, scheduled maintenance work is carried out to ensure the uninterrupted and stable operation of the heating system during the autumn-winter season.

For this reason, it is advisable for citizens living in the areas of Mirobod, Yashnobod, Sergeli, Yangihayot, and Bektemir districts where hot water will be temporarily cut off to take necessary measures in advance for October 5–9.

Supply will be restored after October 9

Hot water supply is planned to be restored once the scheduled maintenance work is completed within the specified timeframe.

The main purpose of these works is to ensure the reliable and stable operation of the capital's heating networks during the winter season.

Thus, although the temporary outage in the five districts may cause inconvenience to the residents, it is aimed at preparing for the autumn-winter season and ensuring the stable operation of the heating system.