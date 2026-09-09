19-year-old guy allegedly beaten by prevention inspectors in Karshi (video)

·4·Society
19-year-old guy allegedly beaten by prevention inspectors in Karshi (video)

Reports and videos have spread on social media claiming that a 19-year-old young man was beaten by prevention inspectors in the city of Karshi. The young man's relatives claim that the officers stopped him on the street and used force.

According to the young man's sister, her brother was stopped by two prevention inspectors while on his way to work. It is reported that they told the young man that his appearance was suspicious and that he "looked like a terrorist."

His sister stated that when her brother tried to record the incident on his phone, the officers used force against him. It is emphasized that the young man was choked in front of neighbors and then forcibly taken into a service vehicle.

It is also reported that the young man was handcuffed and demanded to sign an explanatory statement. According to his relatives, the document stated that the young man insulted the officers and resisted them.

The circulated footage reportedly shows bruises on the 19-year-old's face, injuries to his head and nose, and traces of impacts on his back and shoulders. There are also claims that his hair was pulled out.

Citing Prosecutor General's Office press secretary Hayot Shamsutdinov, it was reported that an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Karshi city prosecutor's office.

So far, no official final conclusion has been announced regarding all the details of the incident, the legal assessment of the officers' actions, or the circumstances under which the young man's injuries occurred.

ҚаршиИИВпрофилактика инспекторизўравонликБош прокуратуратерговинсон ҳуқуқлари
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