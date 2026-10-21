Student in Bukhara who shook a cat like an assault rifle may be expelled (video)

·61·Society
Student in Bukhara who shook a cat like an assault rifle may be expelled (video)

A video showing a male student holding a cat like an assault rifle and shaking it has caused widespread discussion on social networks. The actions in the video sparked outrage among users.

It was reported that the young man studies in the medical department of the Central Asian International University in Bukhara. The university administration condemned the student's actions and stated that documents are being prepared to expel him from the university.

As the incident is being widely discussed on social networks, residents of Bukhara are also asking officials to investigate the situation and give a legal assessment of the student's actions.

So far, there is no confirmed information about whether the student has been expelled or whether an official decision has been made by law enforcement agencies regarding the incident.

BukharaCentral Asian International Universitystudent protestassault rifle video
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A huge opportunity for female students: Local administrations will cover tuition feesA huge opportunity for female students: Local administrations will cover tuition fees2 September 12:45Shortage in Higher Education: Up to 200 Students per TeacherShortage in Higher Education: Up to 200 Students per Teacher10 July 11:05“If there is room in your embrace…”: Student punished in Tashkent“If there is room in your embrace…”: Student punished in Tashkent20 May 19:11Patronage worker who harassed woman in Dehqonabad sentenced to 5 days in jailPatronage worker who harassed woman in Dehqonabad sentenced to 5 days in jailToday 14:02Uzbek man says he was warned for painting his house wall in the national flag colors (video)Uzbek man says he was warned for painting his house wall in the national flag colors (video)Today 11:18Didn't come to school — a hefty fine: Unexpected warning for parents in TashkentDidn't come to school — a hefty fine: Unexpected warning for parents in TashkentYesterday 22:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
New details regarding 5-year-old girl in Namangan kindergarten: interview with the girl's mother (video)
New details regarding 5-year-old girl in Namangan kindergarten: interview with the girl's mother (video)