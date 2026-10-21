Student in Bukhara who shook a cat like an assault rifle may be expelled (video)

A video showing a male student holding a cat like an assault rifle and shaking it has caused widespread discussion on social networks. The actions in the video sparked outrage among users.

It was reported that the young man studies in the medical department of the Central Asian International University in Bukhara. The university administration condemned the student's actions and stated that documents are being prepared to expel him from the university.

As the incident is being widely discussed on social networks, residents of Bukhara are also asking officials to investigate the situation and give a legal assessment of the student's actions.

So far, there is no confirmed information about whether the student has been expelled or whether an official decision has been made by law enforcement agencies regarding the incident.