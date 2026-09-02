A huge opportunity for female students: Local administrations will cover tuition fees

In Uzbekistan, the doors to higher education are opening even wider for female students growing up in vulnerable and socially in-need families. In accordance with the President's special decree, the annual tuition fees of hundreds of talented and needy female students from each region are fully covered from the budget of local administrations every year. So, who can apply for this preferential financial program, how are quotas distributed across courses, and what important restrictions exist in the program?

Below, we provide a detailed analysis of the mechanism by which local administrations cover tuition fees, the specific criteria set for applicants, and the main details of the process.

1. Quotas by region: 150 places per year for each province

The President's decree "On measures to further improve the system of supporting women and ensuring their active participation in the life of society" has provided huge privileges for women wishing to obtain higher education.

According to the mechanism defined in the document, tuition fees are covered directly from the budgetary funds of local administrations. Within the framework of this social support system:

Annual general quota: A total of 150 female students from each region, Tashkent city, and the Republic of Karakalpakstan will have their tuition fees fully paid by the state.

For 1st-year students: A total of 40 places will be allocated to female first-year students who have just achieved the happiness of becoming students.

For senior students: The remaining main part of the quota — more than 100 places — is directed towards female students successfully studying in their second and subsequent years.

Such a distribution guarantees that not only newly admitted youth, but also senior students facing difficulties in paying their tuition fees, will successfully complete their studies.

2. Whose tuition fees will be paid? Category of beneficiaries

In order to make this financial assistance provided at the expense of local administrations targeted and fair, specific social categories have been established. Female students meeting the following criteria can apply for this opportunity:

Children from low-income families: Daughters of families officially entered into the "Unified Register of Social Protection" information system; Those deprived of parental care: Full orphans or female students left without parental care for various reasons; Families who have lost a breadwinner: Girls raised in families where the breadwinner has passed away or who have persons with disabilities; Children of single mothers: Female students whose mothers are raising underage children alone.

These criteria aim to provide state support for the education of talented girls who are left in the most difficult social conditions and strive for knowledge.

3. Pay attention: In which cases will tuition fees not be covered?

There are strictly defined prohibitions and restrictions in the system of covering tuition fees by the administration. Students cannot use this privilege in the following cases:

Second specialty: If a female student is studying for a second higher education (second specialty), her tuition fee will not be covered. The program applies only to those receiving their first higher education.

Private and non-state higher education institutions: This financial privilege does not apply to students of private (non-state) higher education institutions in Uzbekistan.

Foreign higher education institutions: The fees of women studying on a contract basis in branches of foreign HEIs operating in our country are also not paid under this procedure.

The privilege applies only to students studying in undergraduate and graduate programs of state higher education institutions of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

4. Application submission and the importance of the process

Applicants must apply to the administration (district or city) of the region where they are permanently registered, as well as to the Department of Family and Women's Affairs. Submitted applications are reviewed by specially formed regional commissions and approved according to priority criteria.

The payment is transferred directly by the local administration to the bank account of the respective state higher education institution. This creates an opportunity for students to be free from the worry of tuition fees and focus entirely on acquiring knowledge and improving professional skills.

Conclusion and public response

Covering the tuition fees of 150 needy female students from each region at the expense of the state budget is a huge step towards encouraging women's education in the country, ensuring their rightful place in society, and economic independence.

In your opinion, is the quota of 150 allocated for each region sufficient, or should this number be increased further? Do you think such a privilege should also be granted to needy girls studying in private and foreign HEIs? Leave your thoughts and comments in the comments and share this important news with female students!