Children set fire to a stray cat's tail in Tashkent

In the Yunusabad district of Tashkent, two children treated a stray cat with cruelty. They lured the cat into the hallway of an apartment building using a food bowl and set its tail on fire. The incident occurred on November 11 at house 7 in the 19th neighborhood.

Terrified during the incident, the cat tried to escape, but the children continued to pursue it. There is currently no information regarding the animal's whereabouts or condition.

Local residents reported that the children also set fire to the food bowl. Furthermore, they attempted to set fire to electrical wiring in the building's hallway.

When residents attempted to contact the prevention inspector, they were informed that the officer was on sick leave. It was also stated that there was no other staff member available to accept the report.

At present, local residents are searching for the injured cat. They are requesting law enforcement agencies to investigate the situation and provide a legal assessment of the minors' actions.