Violence against an animal: Individual who tortured a cat in the capital brought to the police station

Following another incident of cruelty that spread on social media and sparked sharp public outrage and anger, officers from the Tashkent City Main Internal Affairs Department conducted an urgent investigation. Law enforcement agencies acted immediately regarding the video footage showing an individual brutally torturing a cat at the entrance of a building.

As a result of the measures taken, the person who treated the animal with cruelty was identified and brought to the regional Internal Affairs Department.

Details of the incident and the offender's excuse

During the investigation, the citizen explained the reason for his actions, offering a surprising excuse:

Video for social media: The man stated in his testimony that he planned to record a short video (story) for his Instagram page;

The "factor" that interfered: He claimed that the cat's constant meowing bothered him and made him angry;

Cruel action: Following this, the citizen could not control his rage, used force against the defenseless creature, and caused it severe suffering.

Internal Affairs Department response and legal liability

Law enforcement officers held an official preventive conversation with the citizen:

Identity verified: The offender's identity was fully clarified, and a detailed explanatory letter was obtained from him regarding the incident;

Legal action will be taken: According to a representative of the internal affairs bodies, appropriate legal penalties will be applied to this person based on the articles of the Code of Administrative Responsibility related to animal cruelty.

Such events once again demonstrate that chasing likes and followers on social media cannot justify some citizens losing their sense of humanity, compassion, and kindness, and that any violence will not go unpunished before the law.