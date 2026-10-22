Man imprisoned in Tashkent for hiding drugs inside bread

In Tashkent, a man who attempted to deliver drugs hidden inside bread to his acquaintance has been sentenced to five years and one month in prison by a court ruling.

It was reported that the man sent bread to his acquaintance via a delivery service. However, drugs and a special device intended for their consumption were hidden inside the bread.

The prohibited items were discovered during the inspection of a taxi. Once the hidden substances inside the bread were found, an investigation was conducted into the incident.

The court sentenced the man to five years and one month of imprisonment.