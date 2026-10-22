Man imprisoned in Tashkent for hiding drugs inside bread

·49·Society
Man imprisoned in Tashkent for hiding drugs inside bread

In Tashkent, a man who attempted to deliver drugs hidden inside bread to his acquaintance has been sentenced to five years and one month in prison by a court ruling.

It was reported that the man sent bread to his acquaintance via a delivery service. However, drugs and a special device intended for their consumption were hidden inside the bread.

The prohibited items were discovered during the inspection of a taxi. Once the hidden substances inside the bread were found, an investigation was conducted into the incident.

The court sentenced the man to five years and one month of imprisonment.

Tashkentdrugscourt verdictcriminal case
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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