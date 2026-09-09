Drugs discovered in a parcel sent from Germany to Tashkent (video)

·40·Society
Drugs discovered in a parcel sent from Germany to Tashkent (video)

A foreign citizen was detained in Tashkent while receiving a parcel sent via mail from Germany. During the inspection, it was revealed that a large amount of narcotic substances was hidden inside the parcel.

The incident was uncovered as a result of a joint operational operation by officers of the State Security Service and the Customs Committee.

Intercepted at the post office

The incident took place in the Yakkasaray district of Tashkent.

As part of the "Safe and Healthy Country" operational-preventive measures, a citizen of Montenegro, born in 2001, was intercepted while receiving a parcel sent from Germany.

The parcel was inspected in the prescribed manner in the presence of attesting witnesses.

Narcotics found inside sports equipment

During the inspection, it turned out that drugs were hidden among the sports equipment in the parcel.

According to official data, the following were seized as material evidence from the parcel:

  • 3 kg of "Clephedrone";

  • 1 kg of "hashish"

Thus, the smuggling of a large batch of drugs sent from abroad via mail into the territory of Uzbekistan was prevented.

The operation was not limited to checking the parcel

The operational measures were continued further.

When the foreign citizen's temporary residence address in Tashkent was inspected, other material evidence related to narcotic substances was also found.

In particular, it was reported that there was a total of 30 grams of "Alfa-PVP" substance, 11 ready-made packages called "zakladka" (drop spots), zip-lock bags, an electronic scale, and other items.

Investigative actions are underway

Currently, a criminal case has been initiated against the foreign citizen in connection with this incident.

As part of the investigation, the origin of the drugs, who sent them and for what purpose, and other circumstances related to the case are being studied.

Relevant agencies are continuing operational measures against the illicit drug trafficking.

Notable aspects of the incident

There are several important points in this case:

Direction

Discovered information

Country of origin of the parcel

Germany

Place of detection

Tashkent, Yakkasaray district

Detained person

Citizen of Montenegro

Substances in the parcel

"Clephedrone" and "hashish"

Additionally discovered substance

"Alfa-PVP"

Regarding the case

A criminal case has been initiated

What was the main outcome?

As a result of the inspection of a parcel sent via mail from Germany to Uzbekistan, a large quantity of drugs was discovered. Subsequent operational measures showed that there was additional material evidence at the suspect's temporary residence address.

At present, investigative actions on the case are ongoing. A legal assessment of all details of the illicit drug trafficking case will be given based on the results of the investigation.

НаркотикларПочтаТошкентГерманияЧерногорияХавфсизликБожхона
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A mobile reception was held in Bozatau district, Republic of KarakalpakstanA mobile reception was held in Bozatau district, Republic of KarakalpakstanToday, 12:33Now traveling to Thailand does not require going to Moscow...Now traveling to Thailand does not require going to Moscow...Today, 11:07Major innovations introduced for properties acquired in lieu of debtMajor innovations introduced for properties acquired in lieu of debtToday, 10:42Reason behind the conflict between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Khamzat Chimaev revealedReason behind the conflict between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Khamzat Chimaev revealedYesterday, 23:49Nurses stabbed at a maternity hospital in MargilanNurses stabbed at a maternity hospital in MargilanYesterday, 18:37Attention all students: The online payment contract system is now live!Attention all students: The online payment contract system is now live!Yesterday, 17:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)
A large sum of money found on the Tashkent–Karshi train — IIV report
A large sum of money found on the Tashkent–Karshi train — IIV report
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
A Girl from Fergana Married an Indian Man
A Girl from Fergana Married an Indian Man