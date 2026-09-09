Drugs discovered in a parcel sent from Germany to Tashkent (video)

A foreign citizen was detained in Tashkent while receiving a parcel sent via mail from Germany. During the inspection, it was revealed that a large amount of narcotic substances was hidden inside the parcel.

The incident was uncovered as a result of a joint operational operation by officers of the State Security Service and the Customs Committee.

Intercepted at the post office

The incident took place in the Yakkasaray district of Tashkent.

As part of the "Safe and Healthy Country" operational-preventive measures, a citizen of Montenegro, born in 2001, was intercepted while receiving a parcel sent from Germany.

The parcel was inspected in the prescribed manner in the presence of attesting witnesses.

Narcotics found inside sports equipment

During the inspection, it turned out that drugs were hidden among the sports equipment in the parcel.

According to official data, the following were seized as material evidence from the parcel:

3 kg of "Clephedrone" ;

1 kg of "hashish"

Thus, the smuggling of a large batch of drugs sent from abroad via mail into the territory of Uzbekistan was prevented.

The operation was not limited to checking the parcel

The operational measures were continued further.

When the foreign citizen's temporary residence address in Tashkent was inspected, other material evidence related to narcotic substances was also found.

In particular, it was reported that there was a total of 30 grams of "Alfa-PVP" substance, 11 ready-made packages called "zakladka" (drop spots), zip-lock bags, an electronic scale, and other items.

Investigative actions are underway

Currently, a criminal case has been initiated against the foreign citizen in connection with this incident.

As part of the investigation, the origin of the drugs, who sent them and for what purpose, and other circumstances related to the case are being studied.

Relevant agencies are continuing operational measures against the illicit drug trafficking.

Notable aspects of the incident

There are several important points in this case:

Direction Discovered information Country of origin of the parcel Germany Place of detection Tashkent, Yakkasaray district Detained person Citizen of Montenegro Substances in the parcel "Clephedrone" and "hashish" Additionally discovered substance "Alfa-PVP" Regarding the case A criminal case has been initiated

What was the main outcome?

As a result of the inspection of a parcel sent via mail from Germany to Uzbekistan, a large quantity of drugs was discovered. Subsequent operational measures showed that there was additional material evidence at the suspect's temporary residence address.

At present, investigative actions on the case are ongoing. A legal assessment of all details of the illicit drug trafficking case will be given based on the results of the investigation.