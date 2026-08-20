Group distributing drugs via taxi detained in Tashkent

Authorities have put an end to the activities of a criminal group that had been using taxi services to distribute synthetic drugs in Tashkent. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this.

According to preliminary information, the group members received drugs smuggled illegally from Russia and delivered them to customers.

During operational measures, a school student born in 2009 and his accomplices were detained. It was established that various tools, such as saws and rotary hammers, were used to conceal the drugs. The drugs were delivered to addresses by taxi disguised as these items.

During the operation, more than 1 kilogram of the synthetic drug “alpha-PVP” and hashish oil were seized as material evidence.

A criminal case has been opened in connection with the incident. The suspects were remanded in custody as a preventive measure. The other possible members of the group and individuals involved in the drug supply chain are currently being identified as part of the investigation.