4 kg of drugs found in a parcel from Germany in Tashkent

An attempt to smuggle narcotics through the mail from Germany was exposed in Tashkent. The operation was carried out by officers of the State Security Service and the Customs Committee as part of the «Safe and Healthy Country» rapid-prevention measures.

A citizen of Montenegro, who was receiving a parcel sent from Germany at a post office in the Yakkasaroy district, was detained. The individual, born in 2001, was temporarily residing in the district.

Upon inspecting the parcel, narcotics hidden inside sports equipment were discovered. 3 kilograms of «Clefedrone» and 1 kilogram of «Hashish» were seized from it as material evidence.

Additionally, during a search of the foreign citizen's apartment, 11 ready-made «stash» packages containing «Alfa-PVP» were found. Their total weight amounted to 30 grams.

Zip-lock bags intended for packaging narcotic substances, electronic scales, and other items were also found in the house.

A criminal case has been initiated against the detained individual. Investigative actions are currently underway.