Paraguay national team announces final squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

·213·Sport
Paraguay national team announces final squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

As the start of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, head coaches of participating nations have finalized their lists of the strongest players to represent their countries on the world stage. The latest official announcement comes from one of South America's most combative and tenacious teams — the Paraguay national football team.

The Paraguayan manager has selected the most experienced players currently in peak physical form for the crucial matches overseas. The squad includes renowned stars playing for local clubs, South American giants, and top European teams.

We present to our readers the full and official squad of the Paraguay national team for the World Cup:

Goalkeepers

Stability and trust in local league stars define the goalkeeping line:

  • Orlando Hill (San Lorenzo)

  • Gaston Oliveira (Olimpia)

  • Roberto Fernandez (Cerro Porteno)

Defenders

The team's most solid and experienced line, led by Palmeiras legend Gustavo Gomez:

  • Juan Caceres (Dynamo Moscow)

  • Gustavo Velazquez (Cerro Porteno)

  • Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras)

  • Junior Alonso (Atletico Mineiro)

  • Jose Canale (Lanus)

  • Omar Alderete (Sunderland)

  • Alejandro Maidana (Talleres)

  • Fabian Balbuena (Gremio)

Midfielders

In this creative and fast-paced line, Premier League stars like Miguel Almiron and Diego Gomez play a key role:

  • Diego Gomez (Brighton)

  • Mauricio Magalhaes (Palmeiras)

  • Damian Bobadilla (Sao Paulo)

  • Braian Ojeda (Orlando)

  • Andres Cubas (Vancouver)

  • Matias Galarza (Atlanta)

  • Kaku (Al Ain)

  • Ramon Sosa (Palmeiras)

  • Miguel Almiron (Atlanta)

Forwards

The task of breaking through opponent defenses and converting chances into goals rests on these dangerous strikers:

  • Gustavo Caballero (Portsmouth)

  • Alex Arce (Independiente Rivadavia)

  • Gabriel Avalos (Independiente)

  • Isidro Pitta (Red Bull Bragantino)

  • Julio Enciso (Strasbourg)

  • Antonio Sanabria (Cremonese)

On the team's potential: This Paraguay squad appears well-balanced in terms of physical strength and tactical discipline. The South American representatives are expected to be a serious and difficult challenge for any giant team in the group stage. We wish this passionate team beautiful and productive games in the upcoming World Cup!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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