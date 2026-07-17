Guardiola on Klopp: "He drove me crazy by changing tactics"

Pep Guardiola has revealed the most difficult opponent he has faced during his coaching career. The Catalan specialist did not choose a former mentor of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but rather Jurgen Klopp, who provided him with serious resistance in England for years.

“He changed the system every 20 minutes”

In a recent interview, Guardiola admitted that the former Liverpool head coach was the specialist who caused him the most tactical difficulties.

“Jurgen Klopp was the biggest rival of my entire career. This man could change the tactical system every 20 minutes. He drove me crazy,” AS quoted Guardiola as saying.

This opinion also shows that Klopp's teams did not rely solely on high pressing and fast attacks. The German specialist changed the structure during the match, forcing the opposing coach to constantly look for new solutions.

Unforgettable rivalry in English football

When Guardiola took over “Manchester City” in 2016, Klopp had already started working at Liverpool. Thus, the two coaches founded one of the greatest rivalries in English football for nearly eight years.

On one side stood Guardiola's football, based on ball possession, positional attacks, and moving the opponent through passes, while on the other was Klopp's style built on intense pressing, speed, and high physical activity.

Klopp managed Liverpool from October 2015 to May 2024. His nine-year tenure at the club went down in history with Premier League and Champions League titles.

Why did Klopp specifically trouble Guardiola?

Guardiola's teams usually strive to control the match and anticipate the opponent's next move. Klopp, however, could quickly change the direction of pressing, player positioning, and the method of transitioning to attack depending on the situation on the pitch.

That is why Liverpool could appear in different forms in the same match: in one situation they would apply high pressing, and in the following minutes, they would close the center and wait for space for a counter-attack.

Guardiola's description that “he changed the system every 20 minutes” also points to this tactical flexibility of Klopp.

Guardiola ended his decade at City

Manchester City officially announced on May 22, 2026, that Guardiola would step down as head coach at the end of the season. Working at the club for ten years, he won 20 major trophies and became the most successful coach in City's history.

Although Guardiola extended his contract until the summer of 2027 in 2024, he decided to leave coaching a year before the agreement ended. After leaving Manchester City, he will continue to work as a global ambassador and technical advisor within the City Football Group system.

Klopp's role has also changed

Jurgen Klopp has been working as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull since January 2025. He is involved in providing strategic direction to clubs in the company's network, developing talent, and shaping a common football philosophy.

Thus, the two coaches who fought against each other on the sidelines for many years have stepped away from the daily management of clubs for now. But Guardiola's admission confirmed once again that the rivalry between them will hold a special place in football history.

In your opinion, which one, Guardiola or Klopp, had a stronger influence on football tactics?