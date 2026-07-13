Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?

In Antarctica, there is a red waterfall known as Blood Falls. It is called "Blood Falls" due to its appearance, but its color is not related to blood, but to natural chemical processes.

This phenomenon was recorded in 1911 by Australian geologist Thomas Griffith Taylor. The red water emerges from beneath the Taylor Glacier.

According to scientists, the waterfall's water is rich in iron and very salty. It comes from a lake that has been trapped under the glacier for millions of years. When the water reaches the surface, it reacts with oxygen in the air. As a result, the iron oxidizes, forming a rust-like substance. This is what creates the red color.

Due to its high salt content, this water does not freeze completely even in the Antarctic cold. It has been discovered that microorganisms that do not need sunlight live in this environment.

They derive energy not from photosynthesis, but from chemical processes involving iron and sulfur. Therefore, Blood Falls is considered an important source for studying unusual forms of life on Earth.

This site is of particular interest to scientists seeking answers to whether life could exist in icy environments like Mars and Europa.