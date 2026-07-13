Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?

·18·World
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?

In Antarctica, there is a red waterfall known as Blood Falls. It is called "Blood Falls" due to its appearance, but its color is not related to blood, but to natural chemical processes.

This phenomenon was recorded in 1911 by Australian geologist Thomas Griffith Taylor. The red water emerges from beneath the Taylor Glacier.

According to scientists, the waterfall's water is rich in iron and very salty. It comes from a lake that has been trapped under the glacier for millions of years. When the water reaches the surface, it reacts with oxygen in the air. As a result, the iron oxidizes, forming a rust-like substance. This is what creates the red color.

Due to its high salt content, this water does not freeze completely even in the Antarctic cold. It has been discovered that microorganisms that do not need sunlight live in this environment.

They derive energy not from photosynthesis, but from chemical processes involving iron and sulfur. Therefore, Blood Falls is considered an important source for studying unusual forms of life on Earth.

This site is of particular interest to scientists seeking answers to whether life could exist in icy environments like Mars and Europa.

AntarcticaBlood FallsGeologyAstrobiologyTaylor Glacier
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Khamenei warns US and Israel with new statementKhamenei warns US and Israel with new statementToday, 08:55A split-second mistake: machine gun turns toward instructor during training (video)A split-second mistake: machine gun turns toward instructor during training (video)Today, 08:27Severe complications after sushi: what are doctors warning about?Severe complications after sushi: what are doctors warning about?Today, 08:07Over 500 babies named Haaland in PeruOver 500 babies named Haaland in PeruYesterday, 23:37US Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71US Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71Yesterday, 17:15Former Emir of Qatar passes away, 4-day mourning declared in the countryFormer Emir of Qatar passes away, 4-day mourning declared in the countryYesterday, 15:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time