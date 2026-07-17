Thunderstorm disrupts Argentina's final preparations

The Argentina national team's departure to New Jersey ahead of the 2026 World Cup final has been delayed. Due to a severe thunderstorm in Atlanta, Lionel Scaloni's squad could not take off as scheduled, forcing the players to remain at their hotel.

Flights grounded at Atlanta airport

According to The Sun, the Argentine delegation was scheduled to fly from Atlanta to New York on Thursday. However, due to heavy rain and hazardous weather conditions, flights at Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport were temporarily suspended.

As a result, the players, coaching staff, and team personnel remained at their hotel in Atlanta. The flight delay may also impact Argentina's training schedule ahead of the final.

Preparation time may be reduced

Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the semifinal held in Atlanta on July 15. The team stayed in the city after the match to conduct recovery sessions.

Scaloni's side had planned to arrive early at the final venue to adapt to the new conditions. However, the flight delay has raised the possibility that the time allotted for the final full-squad training session will be reduced.

It is reported that the Spain national team has already arrived in New Jersey and begun preparations for the decisive match. This situation may give Luis de la Fuente's team a slight organizational advantage ahead of the final.

Will the weather affect the final?

For the Argentiniansthe main task is to reach New Jersey as quickly as possible and manage the players' physical condition following the flight delay.

So far, there is no information suggesting the weather issues will directly affect the final itself. However, in a situation where every hour is crucial before the decisive match, such an unexpected obstacle has disrupted the team's plans.

Final to be held on July 19

The 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will take place on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium — MetLife Stadium — in East Rutherford. The stadium is located in the state of New Jersey, not in New York City.

Argentina will take the pitch aiming for their second consecutive World Cup title, while Spain will look to secure their second World Cup in history.

On the eve of the final, the first test for Scaloni's team turned out to be not the opponent, but the thunderstorm in Atlanta. Now the main question is how much the delayed flight will impact Argentina's preparation for the decisive match.