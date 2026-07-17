Atlético record in the 2026 World Cup final: 10 club representatives

The club with the most players participating in the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain has been revealed. Ten representatives from Atlético have secured their spots in the deciding match.

Six players for Argentina, four for Spain

According to the Madrid club's official statement, there are six players associated with Atlético in the Argentina squad:

Juan Musso;

Nahuel Molina;

Julián Álvarez;

Giuliano Simeone;

Thiago Almada;

Nico González.

For Spain, Marcos Llorente, Álex Baena, Marc Pubill, and Alejandro Grimaldo are preparing for the final.

Thus, regardless of which team wins, Atlético players will lift the World Cup trophy.

A century-old record equaled

Atlético noted in their report that such a high number of players from a single club reaching a World Cup final has not been seen since 1934.

The Madrid side also becomes the club with the most representatives in a third consecutive World Cup final. In 2018 and 2022, four Atlético players participated in the decisive matches.

Eight Barcelona players in the final

Barcelona holds the next spot for the number of representatives among the finalists. Eight players from the Catalan club in the Spain squad — Joan García, Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, and Lamine Yamal — will compete for the World Cup.

With this figure, Barcelona matched their 2010 result, when eight club players became world champions with Spain.

One club, two different dreams

If Spain wins, Atlético's four Spanish representatives will become world champions for the first time. If Argentina defends the title, Molina, Álvarez, and Almada will celebrate their second championship, while Musso, Simeone, and González will claim the trophy for the first time.

The decisive match between Argentina and Spain will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Which Atlético player do you think will become the decisive hero in the final?