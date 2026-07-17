Shakira praises Messi and mentions Antonela

Argentina's dramatic victory over England did not leave Latin American stars indifferent. Famous singer Shakira specifically acknowledged that Lionel Messi remains a decisive figure in world football even at the age of 39.

“What Messi is doing is amazing”

On her social media page, Shakira emphasized that behind Messi's success lies immense discipline and dedication to his profession, beyond just talent.

“What Messi is doing is truly amazing! It shows the values of a person deeply dedicated and disciplined in their work,” the singer wrote.

In her opinion, the Argentina captain is proving with his play that age and various challenges do not define a person's potential.

“He is fighting against time and various challenges, proving that it is not one's age or what others say that defines a person, but who they are,” Shakira's words were quoted.

Why was Antonela Roccuzzo specifically mentioned?

In her message, Shakira also mentioned Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. The singer believes that having a supportive person by a player's side is crucial for achieving great results.

“Having a woman like Antonela Roccuzzo by his side gives him strength and inspiration,” Shakira wrote.

Antonela watched Argentina's semifinal against England from the stadium. After the match, she celebrated with her children as the team reached the World Cup final for the second consecutive time.

Messi changed the game in the final minutes

England opened the scoring in the semifinal and held the lead for a long time. However, in the final part of the match, Argentina increased the pressure and scored twice.

Although Messi did not score, he provided the decisive assist for both of Argentina's goals. The 39-year-old's actions in the final minutes secured a 2-1 comeback victory and a spot in the final.

Shakira's recognition was focused on this very aspect: despite his age, Messi continues to influence results even in matches with the highest pressure.

The final test against Spain lies ahead

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. The decisive match will take place on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, USA.

Argentina aims to become world champion for the second time in a row and the fourth time in its history. Spain will fight to win the top prize once again since 2010.

Messi became the hero of the match without scoring in the semifinal. Now the main question is: can he demonstrate the same determination and skill in the final that Shakira described?