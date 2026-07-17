Shakira praises Messi and mentions Antonela

·58·Sport
Shakira praises Messi and mentions Antonela

Argentina's dramatic victory over England did not leave Latin American stars indifferent. Famous singer Shakira specifically acknowledged that Lionel Messi remains a decisive figure in world football even at the age of 39.

“What Messi is doing is amazing”

On her social media page, Shakira emphasized that behind Messi's success lies immense discipline and dedication to his profession, beyond just talent.

“What Messi is doing is truly amazing! It shows the values of a person deeply dedicated and disciplined in their work,” the singer wrote.

In her opinion, the Argentina captain is proving with his play that age and various challenges do not define a person's potential.

“He is fighting against time and various challenges, proving that it is not one's age or what others say that defines a person, but who they are,” Shakira's words were quoted.

Why was Antonela Roccuzzo specifically mentioned?

In her message, Shakira also mentioned Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. The singer believes that having a supportive person by a player's side is crucial for achieving great results.

“Having a woman like Antonela Roccuzzo by his side gives him strength and inspiration,” Shakira wrote.

Antonela watched Argentina's semifinal against England from the stadium. After the match, she celebrated with her children as the team reached the World Cup final for the second consecutive time.

Messi changed the game in the final minutes

England opened the scoring in the semifinal and held the lead for a long time. However, in the final part of the match, Argentina increased the pressure and scored twice.

Although Messi did not score, he provided the decisive assist for both of Argentina's goals. The 39-year-old's actions in the final minutes secured a 2-1 comeback victory and a spot in the final.

Shakira's recognition was focused on this very aspect: despite his age, Messi continues to influence results even in matches with the highest pressure.

The final test against Spain lies ahead

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. The decisive match will take place on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, USA.

Argentina aims to become world champion for the second time in a row and the fourth time in its history. Spain will fight to win the top prize once again since 2010.

Messi became the hero of the match without scoring in the semifinal. Now the main question is: can he demonstrate the same determination and skill in the final that Shakira described?

Lionel MessiShakiraWorld CupArgentinaFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Pelé's Jersey Sold for $4.88 Million: Numbers Cut from Equipment BagsPelé's Jersey Sold for $4.88 Million: Numbers Cut from Equipment BagsToday, 10:45Atlético record in the 2026 World Cup final: 10 club representativesAtlético record in the 2026 World Cup final: 10 club representativesToday, 10:36Thunderstorm disrupts Argentina's final preparationsThunderstorm disrupts Argentina's final preparationsToday, 10:31Guardiola on Klopp: "He drove me crazy by changing tactics"Guardiola on Klopp: "He drove me crazy by changing tactics"Today, 10:13Will Olise replace Vinícius? Real Madrid discusses a major swapWill Olise replace Vinícius? Real Madrid discusses a major swapToday, 10:07Messi and Yamal stand out in one metric ahead of the finalMessi and Yamal stand out in one metric ahead of the finalToday, 10:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret