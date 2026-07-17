Requirements for Green Card applications to be tightened

Requirements for Green Card applicants in the USA are being tightened. The new procedure is expected to take effect on September 18. According to it, the likelihood of an applicant becoming dependent on state social assistance in the future will be assessed separately.

When reviewing an application, the individual's history of using state social assistance, age, health, and family status will be taken into account. Income, assets, financial resources, education, profession, and work experience will also be evaluated.

If it is concluded that the applicant may become dependent on state assistance in the future, the issuance of a Green Card may be denied. Such an assessment is carried out individually for each application.

This procedure is related to the rule known as “public charge” in the USA. It involves assessing whether a person seeking permanent residency can support themselves financially.