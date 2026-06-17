The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the three major North American nations—the USA, Mexico, and Canada—serves not only as a stage for intense competition between football giants but also as a grand platform for discovering new names, young talents, and future superstars of world football. As this prestigious tournament, which has captured the attention of the entire planet, kicks off, international sports media and influential analytical centers have begun predicting which young players might shine at this global forum. Notably, renowned English journalist Tom Collomosse, a respected voice in the world of football, has compiled a special ranking of the 32 most promising and unique young talents expected to fully showcase their skills and break onto the big stage at this World Cup.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev — The Uzbek Diamond Recognized by the World!

A source of immense pride and joy for millions of passionate football fans in Uzbekistan is that our national team's promising star and attacking midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev has also earned a well-deserved spot on this prestigious international list. The journalist expressed great confidence that the 22-year-old's talent and magical movements on the pitch will make him a revelation at this World Cup. Fayzullayev being recognized alongside the most valuable young stars from football powerhouses like Brazil, Argentina, and France is another major international triumph for the Uzbek football development system.

Through the official sports analysis table below, you can get acquainted with the full list of the TOP-32 young talents who are participating in the World Cup for the first time and are expected to make a breakthrough in world football according to Tom Collomosse:

Rank Player Name National Team Age Tournament Status 1 Bazoumana Touré 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 20 years old World Cup Debutant 2 Caleb Yirenkyi 🇬🇭 Ghana 20 years old World Cup Debutant 3 Gilberto Mora 🇲🇽 Mexico 17 years old World Cup Debutant 4 Rayan 🇧🇷 Brazil 19 years old World Cup Debutant 5 Yann Diomandé 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 19 years old World Cup Debutant 6 Kerim Alajbegovic 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 18 years old World Cup Debutant 7 Andreas Schjelderup 🇳🇴 Norway 22 years old World Cup Debutant 8 Joel Ordóñez 🇪🇨 Ecuador 22 years old World Cup Debutant 10 Nico Paz 🇦🇷 Argentina 21 years old World Cup Debutant 11 Valentín Barco 🇦🇷 Argentina 21 years old World Cup Debutant 12 Bilal El Khannouss 🇲🇦 Morocco 21 years old World Cup Debutant 13 Warren Zaïre-Emery 🇫🇷 France 20 years old World Cup Debutant 14 Paul Wanner 🇦🇹 Austria 20 years old World Cup Debutant 15 Johan Manzambi 🇨🇭 Switzerland 20 years old World Cup Debutant 16 Alessandro Circati 🇦🇺 Australia 22 years old World Cup Debutant 17 Endrick 🇧🇷 Brazil 19 years old World Cup Debutant 18 Nathan Saliba 🇨🇦 Canada 22 years old World Cup Debutant 19 Samir El Mourabet 🇲🇦 Morocco 20 years old World Cup Debutant 20 Julio Enciso 🇵🇾 Paraguay 22 years old World Cup Debutant 21 Can Uzun 🇹🇷 Turkey 20 years old World Cup Debutant 22 Luka Vušković 🇭🇷 Croatia 19 years old World Cup Debutant 23 Petar Sučić 🇭🇷 Croatia 22 years old World Cup Debutant 24 Mbekezeli Mbokazi 🇿🇦 South Africa 20 years old World Cup Debutant 25 Jens Castrop 🇰🇷 South Korea 22 years old World Cup Debutant 26 Esmir Bajraktarevic 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 21 years old World Cup Debutant 27 Ibrahim Maza 🇩🇿 Algeria 20 years old World Cup Debutant 28 Ibrahim Mbaye 🇸🇳 Senegal 18 years old World Cup Debutant 29 Abbosbek Fayzullayev 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 22 years old World Cup Debutant 30 Kojo Peprah Oppong 🇬🇭 Ghana 22 years old World Cup Debutant 31 Gustavo Puerta 🇨🇴 Colombia 22 years old World Cup Debutant 32 Ayyoub Bouaddi 🇲🇦 Morocco 18 years old World Cup Debutant

First Steps on the Threshold of Big Football

The most significant and noteworthy aspect of this published list is that all 32 players included are participating for the first time in the World Cup, considered the greatest football celebration in human history. For most of them, the pitches in North America represent an invaluable opportunity to increase their market value several times over and catch the eye of the world's grand clubs. According to the unanimous opinion of football experts, it is undoubtedly from among these young masters of the ball that the future winners of the 'Ballon d'Or' who will dominate the beautiful game and achieve glorious results in world football will emerge.

View of Zamin sports commentators: The inclusion of Abbosbek Fayzullayev in this list is an absolutely fair decision. His agility on the pitch, unexpected delicate passes, and attacking talent will surely become a real headache for the defenders of our national team's Group K opponents—Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo. We wish Abbosbek and all our players the best of luck and success in the upcoming matches!

Follow every exciting second of our national team at the 2026 World Cup stadiums, Abbosbek Fayzullayev's magical play, exclusive sports news from North America, and the fastest, most reliable updates on world football with us on Zamin!