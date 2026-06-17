Abbosbek Fayzullayev Named Among Stars Expected to Shine at the World Cup

·62·Sport
Abbosbek Fayzullayev Named Among Stars Expected to Shine at the World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the three major North American nations—the USA, Mexico, and Canada—serves not only as a stage for intense competition between football giants but also as a grand platform for discovering new names, young talents, and future superstars of world football. As this prestigious tournament, which has captured the attention of the entire planet, kicks off, international sports media and influential analytical centers have begun predicting which young players might shine at this global forum. Notably, renowned English journalist Tom Collomosse, a respected voice in the world of football, has compiled a special ranking of the 32 most promising and unique young talents expected to fully showcase their skills and break onto the big stage at this World Cup.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev — The Uzbek Diamond Recognized by the World!

A source of immense pride and joy for millions of passionate football fans in Uzbekistan is that our national team's promising star and attacking midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev has also earned a well-deserved spot on this prestigious international list. The journalist expressed great confidence that the 22-year-old's talent and magical movements on the pitch will make him a revelation at this World Cup. Fayzullayev being recognized alongside the most valuable young stars from football powerhouses like Brazil, Argentina, and France is another major international triumph for the Uzbek football development system.

Through the official sports analysis table below, you can get acquainted with the full list of the TOP-32 young talents who are participating in the World Cup for the first time and are expected to make a breakthrough in world football according to Tom Collomosse:

Rank

Player Name

National Team

Age

Tournament Status

1

Bazoumana Touré

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast

20 years old

World Cup Debutant

2

Caleb Yirenkyi

🇬🇭 Ghana

20 years old

World Cup Debutant

3

Gilberto Mora

🇲🇽 Mexico

17 years old

World Cup Debutant

4

Rayan

🇧🇷 Brazil

19 years old

World Cup Debutant

5

Yann Diomandé

🇨🇮 Ivory Coast

19 years old

World Cup Debutant

6

Kerim Alajbegovic

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

18 years old

World Cup Debutant

7

Andreas Schjelderup

🇳🇴 Norway

22 years old

World Cup Debutant

8

Joel Ordóñez

🇪🇨 Ecuador

22 years old

World Cup Debutant

10

Nico Paz

🇦🇷 Argentina

21 years old

World Cup Debutant

11

Valentín Barco

🇦🇷 Argentina

21 years old

World Cup Debutant

12

Bilal El Khannouss

🇲🇦 Morocco

21 years old

World Cup Debutant

13

Warren Zaïre-Emery

🇫🇷 France

20 years old

World Cup Debutant

14

Paul Wanner

🇦🇹 Austria

20 years old

World Cup Debutant

15

Johan Manzambi

🇨🇭 Switzerland

20 years old

World Cup Debutant

16

Alessandro Circati

🇦🇺 Australia

22 years old

World Cup Debutant

17

Endrick

🇧🇷 Brazil

19 years old

World Cup Debutant

18

Nathan Saliba

🇨🇦 Canada

22 years old

World Cup Debutant

19

Samir El Mourabet

🇲🇦 Morocco

20 years old

World Cup Debutant

20

Julio Enciso

🇵🇾 Paraguay

22 years old

World Cup Debutant

21

Can Uzun

🇹🇷 Turkey

20 years old

World Cup Debutant

22

Luka Vušković

🇭🇷 Croatia

19 years old

World Cup Debutant

23

Petar Sučić

🇭🇷 Croatia

22 years old

World Cup Debutant

24

Mbekezeli Mbokazi

🇿🇦 South Africa

20 years old

World Cup Debutant

25

Jens Castrop

🇰🇷 South Korea

22 years old

World Cup Debutant

26

Esmir Bajraktarevic

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

21 years old

World Cup Debutant

27

Ibrahim Maza

🇩🇿 Algeria

20 years old

World Cup Debutant

28

Ibrahim Mbaye

🇸🇳 Senegal

18 years old

World Cup Debutant

29

Abbosbek Fayzullayev

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

22 years old

World Cup Debutant

30

Kojo Peprah Oppong

🇬🇭 Ghana

22 years old

World Cup Debutant

31

Gustavo Puerta

🇨🇴 Colombia

22 years old

World Cup Debutant

32

Ayyoub Bouaddi

🇲🇦 Morocco

18 years old

World Cup Debutant

First Steps on the Threshold of Big Football

The most significant and noteworthy aspect of this published list is that all 32 players included are participating for the first time in the World Cup, considered the greatest football celebration in human history. For most of them, the pitches in North America represent an invaluable opportunity to increase their market value several times over and catch the eye of the world's grand clubs. According to the unanimous opinion of football experts, it is undoubtedly from among these young masters of the ball that the future winners of the 'Ballon d'Or' who will dominate the beautiful game and achieve glorious results in world football will emerge.

View of Zamin sports commentators:

The inclusion of Abbosbek Fayzullayev in this list is an absolutely fair decision. His agility on the pitch, unexpected delicate passes, and attacking talent will surely become a real headache for the defenders of our national team's Group K opponents—Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo. We wish Abbosbek and all our players the best of luck and success in the upcoming matches!

Follow every exciting second of our national team at the 2026 World Cup stadiums, Abbosbek Fayzullayev's magical play, exclusive sports news from North America, and the fastest, most reliable updates on world football with us on Zamin!

Abbosbek FayzullayevUzbekistanFIFAUSATom Collomosse
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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