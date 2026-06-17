Abbosbek Fayzullayev Named Among Stars Expected to Shine at the World Cup
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the three major North American nations—the USA, Mexico, and Canada—serves not only as a stage for intense competition between football giants but also as a grand platform for discovering new names, young talents, and future superstars of world football. As this prestigious tournament, which has captured the attention of the entire planet, kicks off, international sports media and influential analytical centers have begun predicting which young players might shine at this global forum. Notably, renowned English journalist Tom Collomosse, a respected voice in the world of football, has compiled a special ranking of the 32 most promising and unique young talents expected to fully showcase their skills and break onto the big stage at this World Cup.
Abbosbek Fayzullayev — The Uzbek Diamond Recognized by the World!
A source of immense pride and joy for millions of passionate football fans in Uzbekistan is that our national team's promising star and attacking midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev has also earned a well-deserved spot on this prestigious international list. The journalist expressed great confidence that the 22-year-old's talent and magical movements on the pitch will make him a revelation at this World Cup. Fayzullayev being recognized alongside the most valuable young stars from football powerhouses like Brazil, Argentina, and France is another major international triumph for the Uzbek football development system.
Through the official sports analysis table below, you can get acquainted with the full list of the TOP-32 young talents who are participating in the World Cup for the first time and are expected to make a breakthrough in world football according to Tom Collomosse:
Rank
Player Name
National Team
Age
Tournament Status
1
Bazoumana Touré
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
20 years old
World Cup Debutant
2
Caleb Yirenkyi
🇬🇭 Ghana
20 years old
World Cup Debutant
3
Gilberto Mora
🇲🇽 Mexico
17 years old
World Cup Debutant
4
Rayan
🇧🇷 Brazil
19 years old
World Cup Debutant
5
Yann Diomandé
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
19 years old
World Cup Debutant
6
Kerim Alajbegovic
🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
18 years old
World Cup Debutant
7
Andreas Schjelderup
🇳🇴 Norway
22 years old
World Cup Debutant
8
Joel Ordóñez
🇪🇨 Ecuador
22 years old
World Cup Debutant
10
Nico Paz
🇦🇷 Argentina
21 years old
World Cup Debutant
11
Valentín Barco
🇦🇷 Argentina
21 years old
World Cup Debutant
12
Bilal El Khannouss
🇲🇦 Morocco
21 years old
World Cup Debutant
13
Warren Zaïre-Emery
🇫🇷 France
20 years old
World Cup Debutant
14
Paul Wanner
🇦🇹 Austria
20 years old
World Cup Debutant
15
Johan Manzambi
🇨🇭 Switzerland
20 years old
World Cup Debutant
16
Alessandro Circati
🇦🇺 Australia
22 years old
World Cup Debutant
17
Endrick
🇧🇷 Brazil
19 years old
World Cup Debutant
18
Nathan Saliba
🇨🇦 Canada
22 years old
World Cup Debutant
19
Samir El Mourabet
🇲🇦 Morocco
20 years old
World Cup Debutant
20
Julio Enciso
🇵🇾 Paraguay
22 years old
World Cup Debutant
21
Can Uzun
🇹🇷 Turkey
20 years old
World Cup Debutant
22
Luka Vušković
🇭🇷 Croatia
19 years old
World Cup Debutant
23
Petar Sučić
🇭🇷 Croatia
22 years old
World Cup Debutant
24
Mbekezeli Mbokazi
🇿🇦 South Africa
20 years old
World Cup Debutant
25
Jens Castrop
🇰🇷 South Korea
22 years old
World Cup Debutant
26
Esmir Bajraktarevic
🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
21 years old
World Cup Debutant
27
Ibrahim Maza
🇩🇿 Algeria
20 years old
World Cup Debutant
28
Ibrahim Mbaye
🇸🇳 Senegal
18 years old
World Cup Debutant
29
Abbosbek Fayzullayev
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
22 years old
World Cup Debutant
30
Kojo Peprah Oppong
🇬🇭 Ghana
22 years old
World Cup Debutant
31
Gustavo Puerta
🇨🇴 Colombia
22 years old
World Cup Debutant
32
Ayyoub Bouaddi
🇲🇦 Morocco
18 years old
World Cup Debutant
First Steps on the Threshold of Big Football
The most significant and noteworthy aspect of this published list is that all 32 players included are participating for the first time in the World Cup, considered the greatest football celebration in human history. For most of them, the pitches in North America represent an invaluable opportunity to increase their market value several times over and catch the eye of the world's grand clubs. According to the unanimous opinion of football experts, it is undoubtedly from among these young masters of the ball that the future winners of the 'Ballon d'Or' who will dominate the beautiful game and achieve glorious results in world football will emerge.
View of Zamin sports commentators:
The inclusion of Abbosbek Fayzullayev in this list is an absolutely fair decision. His agility on the pitch, unexpected delicate passes, and attacking talent will surely become a real headache for the defenders of our national team's Group K opponents—Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo. We wish Abbosbek and all our players the best of luck and success in the upcoming matches!
Follow every exciting second of our national team at the 2026 World Cup stadiums, Abbosbek Fayzullayev's magical play, exclusive sports news from North America, and the fastest, most reliable updates on world football with us on Zamin!
…