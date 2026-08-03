Andoni Iraola provides update on Jeremie Frimpong's condition

·36·Sport
Andoni Iraola provides update on Jeremie Frimpong's condition

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has eased concerns over the fitness of defender Jeremie Frimpong, who left the pitch with an injury during a pre-season friendly. Fans were worried after the Dutch full-back limped off the field in a match against Leeds United in Chicago, according to Goal.com reported .

According to Goal.com, Liverpool faced Leeds United as part of their pre-season tour in the USA and suffered a 4-2 defeat. With fifteen minutes remaining in regulation time, pacey wing-back Frimpong was unable to continue and had to be substituted.

Manager's comments and injury fears

In the post-match press conference, head coach Andoni Iraola stressed that the substitution was merely a precautionary measure. Speaking to LFCTV, the specialist expressed confidence that the player's condition is not serious.

According to Iraola, Jeremi himself asked to be substituted, and it was simply the result of muscle fatigue. The coach specifically noted that the player did not sustain an injury and the team has not lost a key player in this situation.

Other squad personnel issues

The positive news regarding Frimpong came at a very welcome time for Liverpool, as the club's medical department is currently experiencing a busy period. During pre-season preparations, several key players have suffered various injuries or are training individually.

Notably, Joe Gomez recently sidelined and is expected to be out of action for approximately a month. This situation has limited head coach Andoni Iraola's options for squad rotation during the US tour.

Future plans and pre-season preparation

Additionally, other squad members Giovanni Leoni and Stefan Bajcetic are also undergoing long-term rehabilitation processes. New club signing Jarell Quansah [Jeremi Jakke] is being handled with extreme caution, and the coaching staff is not rushing to prepare the French [player] for the intensity of the Premier League.

Despite the defeat to Leeds United, Andoni Iraola expressed satisfaction with the training camp in North America. He emphasized that he saw the club's global standing clearly and that they will try to iron out all shortcomings before the start of the season.

LiverpoolAndoni IraolaJeremie FrimpongLeeds UnitedPremier League
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