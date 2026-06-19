World Cup 2026 Favorites: Goal Portal Releases Updated Rankings

·7·Sport
World Cup 2026 Favorites: Goal Portal Releases Updated Rankings

Goal, one of the most prestigious publications in the football world, has updated its Power Rankings for the main contenders for the 2026 World Cup title after the first round.

According to the rankings, the reigning world champions, Argentina, maintained their lead following a convincing victory over Algeria (3:0) in the opening match. The "Albiceleste," led by Lionel Messi, remain the primary favorites of the tournament.

Top 10 national teams contending for the World Cup 2026 title:

Rank

National Team

Status and tournament standing

1

Argentina

Reigning champions, defeated Algeria in the first round (3:0)

2

France

The most stable and strongest squad in recent years

3

England

One of the main contenders with a star-studded squad

4

Spain

A team demonstrating technical and fast-paced football

5

Germany

High ranking following a massive victory over Curaçao (7:1)

6

Portugal

A great balance of young and experienced players

7

Brazil

The "pentacampeones" who always fight for the championship

8

Morocco

Currently the most dangerous representative of the African continent

9

Norway

The most unexpected and noteworthy team in the Top 10

10

Netherlands

Europe's representative with strong tactical discipline

Points that caught the attention of sports analysts:

While traditional giants (Argentina, France, England) occupy the top of the rankings, Morocco and especially Norway the inclusion of these national teams in the top ten indicates that the balance of power has shifted significantly in this Mundial. The era where giants could win easily based on their name alone is over.

World Cup betting is reaching its peak. Which team from this top ten do you think will eventually lift the trophy? Keep following the Mundial diaries and the latest insights with us!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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