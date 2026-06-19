Good news for England: Harry Kane and Declan Rice returning to the squad

·3·Sport
Good news for England: Harry Kane and Declan Rice returning to the squad

Following a convincing victory over Croatia in the first round of the 2026 World Cup group stage, England fans were seriously concerned about the health of their main stars. However, head coach Thomas Tuchel put an end to all doubts ahead of the crucial match against Ghana. Team captain Harry Kane and midfielder Declan Rice are ready to participate in the next clash. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In the match in Texas against Croatia, which ended 4-2, Harry Kane scored a brace, making a worthy contribution to the victory. However, the striker appearing with his left leg wrapped after the game fueled rumors about an injury. Additionally, Declan Rice left the pitch in the 72nd minute of the match due to feeling unwell.

Medical staff conclusion and coach's explanation

As a result of examinations conducted by the England national team medical staff, it was determined that the problem with Harry Kane's leg is not serious and is simply related to muscle fatigue (cramps). The substitution of Declan Rice turned out to be a mere precautionary measure. According to Goal.com, the players' condition allows them to fully participate in the game against Ghana.

Thomas Tuchel clarified the situation at the post-match press conference. "Declan said he felt some discomfort in his lower back and Achilles tendons. Since we were leading, we didn't want to take a risk and took him off to protect him. After the game, he confirmed he feels fine, there is no cause for concern," said the German specialist.

This news is very important for England, as Harry Kane remains the central figure of Tuchel's attacking line. His goal-scoring ability and leadership qualities could be decisive in securing three points in the match against Ghana.

Additionally, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is considered the "engine" of the team's play. In the match against Croatia, he not only linked defense and attack but also assisted Kane's second goal with a corner. His activity in the center of the pitch is one of the main factors ensuring England's dominance.

The England national team currently leads the group, and a victory over Ghana could lead them to the playoff stage ahead of schedule. Fans and experts expect the "Three Lions" under Tuchel to win the championship in this tournament.

EnglandHarry KaneDeclan RiceThomas TuchelWorld Cup
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