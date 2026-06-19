Is Cristiano Ronaldo hindering the Portugal national team?

Following Portugal's unexpected dropped points in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup, captain Cristiano Ronaldo is once again at the center of criticism. The 1-1 draw against DR Congo not only complicated the group stage standings but also reignited debates regarding the veteran striker's impact on the team's collective play. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

In the match held in Houston, although Joao Neves put the Portuguese ahead, Yoane Vissa managed to equalize. This result intensified the situation in Group K. In an interview with Sky Sports, former England striker Jay Botroyd sharply criticized Ronaldo's performance, accusing him of causing more harm than good to the team.

Is the bench the only solution?

According to Botroyd, the 39-year-old striker needs to realistically assess his physical condition and influence on the team. The expert noted that instead of starting, Ronaldo should act as an "impact player," coming off the bench in the final stages of the game to provide fresh energy. However, Botroyd added that given the player's character, he would never agree to such a decision.

"To be honest, if Ronaldo wants to be a team player, he needs to understand that he should step aside and become a substitute. But will he do it? No, I don't believe so. Currently, he is serving more as a barrier than a help for Portugal," says the former footballer.

Eternal rivalry with Messi and the coach's position

The criticism is not limited to the quality of play. Botroyd believes that Ronaldo is still focused on a distant rivalry with Lionel Messi, which causes his personal interests to override team interests. "He can never be Messi, but he has maximized his opportunities throughout his career. Now, his personal ambitions are affecting the team's balance," he added.

Despite this, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez continues to defend his captain. The coach explained keeping Ronaldo on the pitch until the end of the match against DR Congo as a result of his vast experience and ability to decide the outcome of a game. According to Martinez, having a leader like Ronaldo on the field is psychologically crucial in such complex tournaments.

As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo is participating in his sixth World Cup, making him an absolute record-holder in this regard. However, in the last match, he failed to register a shot on target and missed two clear opportunities. Now, Portugal must win their remaining group matches to secure a place in the next stage.