England's Liverpool FC is conducting a serious search to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah's departure. Currently, the primary target of the team's scouts is the young talent of the Ivory Coast national team, Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old winger has managed to attract the attention of not only specialists but also major clubs with his speed and technique. According to Goal.com, reports .

Yan Diomande demonstrated his high potential in his debut match at the recent World Cup, unsettling the defenders of the Ecuador national team. According to Goal.com, it was precisely this game that further increased the Liverpool management's interest in him. However, the player's transfer price could be an unexpected obstacle for the Merseysiders.

Challenges in the Transfer Market

Currently, Yan Diomande's rights belong to Germany's RB Leipzig. The player's successful participation on the international stage has strengthened the German club's position. Now, it is clear that RB Leipzig will demand an astronomical sum for their star. This creates a significant financial problem for Liverpool.

In last summer's transfer window, the Merseysiders spent over 450 million pounds on new players. However, these expenditures did not yield the expected results, and the team finished the season without trophies. Consequently, the club management is hesitant to spend a large portion of the budget on a single player. Paris Saint-Germain could take advantage of this situation and sign the talented winger.

Attack Line Issues and Past Mistakes

Liverpool is well aware that failing to find a worthy replacement for Luis Diaz last season cost them dearly. Cody Gakpo failed to deliver the expected performance, and new signing Florian Wirtz struggled to adapt to the Premier League. Disagreements between Mohamed Salah and head coach Arne Slot have further complicated the situation.

Looking at the statistics, the team that won the championship by scoring 86 goals in the 2024-25 season managed to score only 63 goals last season. Fans are dissatisfied that the club let players like Antoine Semenyo go to Manchester City in January. Now the team faces a critical choice: either buy Yan Diomande for a large sum or endure another unsuccessful season in attack.

Currently, Liverpool needs to strengthen not only the winger position but also the following:

Central midfield;

Right-back;

Center-back.

Therefore, the Yan Diomande transfer is expected to be the key factor determining the team's strategy for the next season.