Dani Olmo warns Marc Cucurella: Lamine Yamal awaits him at Real Madrid

Amid unexpected transfer news in Spanish football, Barcelona star Dani Olmo issued a humorous yet serious warning to his national team teammate Marc Cucurella. The defender, who made a sensational move from Chelsea to Real Madrid, will now face his former club. This transfer is expected to open a new chapter in the history of El Clásico. According to Goal.com, reports it.

Real Madrid will pay 55 million euros plus additional bonuses for the former Chelsea defender. The 26-year-old footballer signed a six-year contract with the Madrid club. Interestingly, Cucurella is a product of the Barcelona academy, and his move to the arch-rival's camp came as an unexpected blow to the Catalan club's fans.

In an interview with Sport, Dani Olmo did not hide that everyone was surprised by this transfer. According to him, the players were completely unaware of Cucurella's plans. "We didn't expect this; he kept everything a secret. If this was his wish, I'm happy for my friend, but now he will have to struggle in the league. For example, it's clear he will have to sweat a lot against Lamine Yamal," Olmo said.

The Mourinho era and new transfers

This transfer marks the first official signing under Real Madrid's new head coach Jose Mourinho. After finishing two consecutive seasons without trophies, the "Royal Club" has begun a fundamental overhaul of the squad. According to Goal.com, Madrid has signed not only Cucurella but also stars like Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate.

Barcelona is also active in the transfer market. The Catalans have finalized the transfer of Anthony Gordon from the Premier League and are currently working on the candidacy of Julian Alvarez. Dani Olmo noted that the opponent's strengthening does not worry Barcelona players; on the contrary, it makes the competition even more interesting.

Currently, Marc Cucurella is preparing for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with the Spanish national team. Notably, he is currently training in the same team as Lamine Yamal. Once the tournament ends, the defender will head to Madrid and begin training under Mourinho. The pressure of the Santiago Bernabéu and the principle matches against his former team will undoubtedly be the biggest challenge of Cucurella's career.