Demba Ba Appointed Sporting Director of French Club

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Demba Ba Appointed Sporting Director of French Club

Former Premier League star Demba Ba, renowned for his goals at Chelsea and Newcastle United, has entered a new administrative phase following his playing career. The 41-year-old former striker has taken over as the sporting director of France's Le Havre. This appointment is part of the club's strategic plans to strengthen its position in Ligue 1. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to the club's official statement, Demba Ba replaces Mathieu Bodmer in this role. For the former footballer, this is not just a new job, but a return to the city where he spent his childhood and adolescence. Le Havre's management believes his experience both on and off the pitch will contribute significantly to the team's development.

Return to the Beloved City

Demba Ba grew up in Le Havre and took his first steps in football there. Therefore, the club administration welcomed him as a "homecoming." "Demba Ba spent his childhood and youth in Le Havre, and now he returns. His experience and constructive spirit will help the club secure its place in Ligue 1," the club's announcement reads.

After retiring from professional football in 2021, the former striker quickly proved himself in the field of sports management. Before joining Le Havre, he had a successful tenure as sporting director at Ligue 2 side Dunkerque. His scouting work and squad management skills there were highly praised by experts.

Rich Experience and New Goals

Throughout his career, Demba Ba played in various championships in countries such as England, Germany, Turkey, and China. His extensive international connections and knowledge of the transfer market are expected to be key factors in attracting new talent to Le Havre.

Le Havre currently aims to maintain its position in the top division of the French championship and climb to the mid-table. Demba Ba is tasked not only with shaping the first-team squad but also with developing the youth academy and the club's overall sporting philosophy.

As a reminder, Demba Ba was a Europa League winner with Chelsea and was considered one of the most dangerous strikers in the English league. Now, he will apply his rich experience on the sidelines within the management system.

Demba BaLe HavreLigue 1TransferSporting Director
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