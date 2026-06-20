Algeria files FIFA complaint over refereeing in Argentina match

·33·Sport
Algeria files FIFA complaint over refereeing in Argentina match

The controversy surrounding the match between Argentina and Algeria (3:0) in the first round of the World Cup group stage has moved off the pitch. The Algerian Football Federation has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the refereeing and sent an official complaint to FIFA.

According to the African representatives, the renowned head referee Szymon Marciniak misjudged the disciplinary rules during the game and showed bias toward the opponent.

Crime and punishment: Algeria's claims

TSA According to a report by the publication, Algerian football officials believe that two star players of the Argentina national team should have been sent off (received red cards):

  • The Lionel Messi episode: Messi committed a foul against Algerian defender Aisse Mandi during the game, but the head referee did not take decisive action in this situation.

  • The Alexis Mac Allister episode: It is claimed that Mac Allister intentionally struck opponent midfielder Ibrahim Maza with his elbow during a collision. The referees also ignored this situation.

Match result and next round schedule

Although off-field protests continue, the match ended in a convincing 3:0 victory for the Argentina national team. The teams' next steps and schedule in the group are as follows:

Team

Round 1 Result

Round 2 Opponent

Goal and Objective

Argentina

3 : 0 (Win)

Austria

Secure a playoff spot ahead of schedule

Algeria

0 : 3 (Loss)

Jordan

Win only to keep World Cup hopes alive

Objective assessment:

In international practice, FIFA usually does not overturn disciplinary decisions made by the head referee on the pitch (unless there is a technical error where game rules were grossly violated) or review the match result. Therefore, while awaiting a response to the complaint, the Algeria national team must focus all its attention on the upcoming decisive match against Jordan. We will follow the tournament diary!

ArgentinaAlgeriaFIFASzymon MarciniakLionel Messi
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