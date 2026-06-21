Omar Alderete Sets Anti-Record in Paraguay vs Turkey Match

·1·Sport
Omar Alderete Sets Anti-Record in Paraguay vs Turkey Match

According to OPTA, Paraguay defender Omar Alderete completed only one accurate pass while playing the full match against Turkey.

This is the lowest figure in the history of the World Cup. Until now, no player who played a full 90 minutes in World Cup matches had completed so few accurate passes.

Notably, Turkey held the numerical advantage throughout the match. Despite this, the Turks lost to Paraguay, where a player with such poor statistics played the full game.

ParaguayTurkeyOmar Alderete
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