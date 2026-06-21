Declan Rice admits playing through injury for six months

·38·Sport
Declan Rice admits playing through injury for six months

England and Arsenal defensive midfielder Declan Rice has revealed that he has been playing through severe pain for a long time. According to the player, he has been secretly treating a nerve-related injury (neural pain) since last December. This news came as a surprise to the football community, as Rice had been performing consistently for both club and country. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

In the match against Croatia, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the English, Declan Rice left the pitch 20 minutes before the final whistle. His limping and discomfort in the thigh caused concern among fans. However, the player clarified the situation, stating that everything is under control and he is ready for the upcoming match against Ghana.

Thomas Tuchel's smart decision

According to Goal.com, England head coach Thomas Tuchel protected Rice from excessive load by substituting him. The player praised the coach's decision. "The last 20 minutes are when the risk of injury is highest. The coach did the right thing by replacing me, as I was starting to feel that old nerve pain in my thigh," the midfielder said.

Rice admitted he had been playing in this manner for Arsenal since December. He noted that no one outside the team was aware of the problem. The player understands the need to manage his body to go far in a prestigious tournament like the World Cup taking place in North America.

Bukayo Saka and the general team situation

In the England camp, not only Declan Rice but also another Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka, is under medical supervision. Saka's chronic Achilles tendon issue caused him to start the tournament on the bench. Speaking about his teammate's condition, Rice emphasized the importance of caution in managing his physical state.

"I have seen with my own eyes how many games Bukayo has played at Arsenal and how he has struggled with this injury. Putting him under a heavy load suddenly is dangerous, so the coaching staff is managing him correctly. I am confident he will make his mark in the decisive stages of the tournament," Rice added.

Currently, the England medical staff is closely monitoring the recovery process of both players. Thomas Tuchel aims to bring the team's key players to peak fitness by the knockout stages. Rice is expected to start in the game against Ghana, although his playing time may be limited again.

Declan RiceArsenalEnglandThomas TuchelFootball
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