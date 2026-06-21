Reece James deeply saddened by Marc Cucurella's move to Real Madrid

·5·Sport
Reece James deeply saddened by Marc Cucurella's move to Real Madrid

Chelsea captain Reece James admitted that teammate Marc Cucurella's move to the Spanish capital has left him in a difficult emotional state. The Spanish left-back joined Real Madrid, where he will play under Jose Mourinho. This transfer has left a significant gap in the London club's defensive line. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, the transfer fee was 55 million euros, with an additional 5 million euros in bonuses. During his four-year career at Stamford Bridge, Cucurella won the Club World Cup and the Conference League. Now, he continues his career by joining the current kings of Europe.

Speaking from the England national team's World Cup preparation camp, Reece James did not hide his emotions. "I spoke with him a few days ago. He is undoubtedly one of the best left-backs in the world. This is football; players always change teams. I am very sad he left, but I wish him luck in his new team," said the Chelsea captain.

The beginning of the Xabi Alonso era

Cucurella's departure could create serious problems for the newly appointed head coach Xabi Alonso. Having replaced Liam Rosenior in April, Alonso became the sixth permanent manager under BlueCo ownership. He must now find a way to replace the experienced defender who appeared in over 160 matches.

The club management is trusting internal resources. In particular, Jorrel Hato has shown great growth recently, and Argentine Valentin Barco is also expected to join the team. Additionally, 19-year-old Geovany Quenda, signed from Sporting CP, is said to play an important role in Alonso's plans.

Although the departure of a close friend is difficult, Reece James is very hopeful about working with Xabi Alonso. The specialist, who won almost every trophy in his playing career, has succeeded in creating a new atmosphere in the dressing room. James stated that he has already spoken with the coach by phone and is eager to benefit from his tactical knowledge.

"Everyone I speak to says he is a fantastic coach. His playing career was legendary. I am looking forward to working under Xabi Alonso," James added. These changes are seen as the start of a new era for Chelsea.

ChelseaReal MadridReece JamesMarc CucurellaXabi Alonso
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