Gavi on criticism: "Portugal was criticized half as much as we were"

Spain midfielder Gavi reacted to the criticism directed at the team following an unexpected draw (0-0) against Cape Verde in the first round of the World Cup. The player compared the media pressure surrounding the Spaniards with the situation after Portugal's draw (1-1) against DR Congo.

Gavi's statement to A Bola

The young midfielder noted that he understands the attacks on himself and the team, but emphasized that some of the criticism is unfair:

"We, as a whole team, played poorly. I was criticized more than the others, but I understand that. In fact, I expected it. Many of those criticizing do not understand football. They are fixated on different details — goals and assists. For me, football is something bigger, but fine, everyone can see it however they want. If we had won, there wouldn't be so much talk. The opponent played with five defenders; it wasn't easy to act against them. But for example, Portugal drew with DR Congo and they weren't 'deemed worthy' of even half the criticism directed at us."

Key highlights from the interview

According to Gavi, the negative atmosphere around the Spain national team has been exaggerated due to the following factors:

Superficial analysis: Fans and experts are evaluating only the dry score and the number of goals on the table, rather than the internal content of the game.

The opponent's "bus": Cape Verde's tight defensive line with five defenders hindered Spain's combination football.

Double standards: Although Portugal also dropped points against a perceived weaker opponent, the greatest pressure remains on the Spain national team.

Next match: An opportunity to overcome the pressure

The Spain national team takes the field today to forget the first-round failure and rectify their position in the group.

Tournament: World Cup 2026, Group H, Round 2

Opponent: Saudi Arabia

Date: June 21 (today)

This match is of great importance for Gavi and his teammates to give a fitting answer to the critics and maintain their chances for the playoffs.