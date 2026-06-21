Lamine Yamal Following Lionel Messi: Spanish Star Reveals New Position

·53·Sport
Lamine Yamal Following Lionel Messi: Spanish Star Reveals New Position

Lamine Yamal, the young star of the Spanish national team and FC Barcelona, has shared interesting thoughts regarding his future and tactical changes on the pitch. Currently shining as a winger, the 17-year-old footballer predicts that over time he will move to the center of the field, similar to the legendary Lionel Messi. This was reported by Goal.com, citing El Mundo. Goal.com reports that.

Lamine Yamal noted that opposing defenders are applying excessively tight and collective control over him. Being surrounded by at least three defenders while operating on the wing is prompting the young talent to reform his style of play. In his view, there is a higher chance of escaping such intense pressure in the central area.

Lionel Messi's experience and tactical solution

"I think Lionel Messi was also guarded by three defenders in his time. The only place where three players cannot chase you is the center of the pitch. There are so many players there that it is difficult for defenders to focus on just one person. Over time, I will also move there, because you can find more freedom in the center than playing against three people on the wing," says Lamine Yamal.

Currently a key force on the right wing for FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, the footballer believes that playing in the center will increase his efficiency. According to him, the central area offers greater opportunities to exploit gaps between the opponent's defensive lines and pose a direct threat to the goal. This will further shape him as a decisive player.

Lamine Yamal also revealed how opponents are preparing against him. He says that nowadays it has become almost impossible for him to find himself in a one-on-one situation. Defenders constantly try to stop him in groups. This is forcing the young star to collaborate more with his teammates and act more tactically intelligent.

"If I'm lucky, two people play against me, but a one-on-one situation almost never happens. That's why I talk to the wing-back and explain how to move. The coach also emphasizes that if three people surround me, then three of my teammates are left open. Dribbling is improvisation, it cannot be planned, but the tactics must be structured correctly," the footballer added.

According to experts, Lamine Yamal's decision is logically grounded. Lionel Messi also began the early years of his career on the right wing, later transitioning into a "false nine" and a central playmaker. FC Barcelona fans hope that this evolution of the young talent will lead him into the ranks of the greatest footballers in the club's history.

Lamine YamalLionel MessiFC BarcelonaSpainFootball
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