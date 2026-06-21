Iran Head Coach Outraged by FIFA and USA Restrictions

·1·Sport
Iran Head Coach Outraged by FIFA and USA Restrictions

Iran national team head coach Amir Galenoi has sharply criticized the treatment and organizational failures by FIFA regarding his team during the 2026 World Cup. The Globe Esporte publication quoted the coach's sensational statement: Globe Esporte quoted the statement.

Delayed arrival in Los Angeles and flight issues

The Iranian specialist claims that the organizers prevented the team from arriving early in Los Angeles for acclimatization before their match against Belgium:

  • Opponent's advantage: While the Belgium national team had been in Los Angeles since Friday, the Iranian representatives were only able to arrive on Saturday, June 20.

  • Broken promise: FIFA promised the Iranian team a flight from Mexico on Friday, but in practice, they failed to organize it.

"They called me and asked, 'If we find a flight by 18:00, are you ready?' I agreed, but we waited. We waited until 19:00 and nothing happened. FIFA is doing its best, but that doesn't mean they have successfully performed their duties," says Galenoi.

"We are forbidden from being in the USA except on match days"

Amir Galenoi called the political and organizational restrictions imposed on the Iran national team absolutely unfair. It appears the team is only allowed to be on US territory around official match days, and is forbidden at other times.

"Imagine if they had allowed us to arrive two weeks before the first match to reach peak sporting form. We were deprived of this opportunity. This is an injustice. I hope such actions do not become common at World Cups".

"Group G situation and the upcoming clash"

The Iran national team is competing against the following opponents in Group G of the World Cup:

  • Belgium

  • New Zealand

  • Egypt

Currently, the Iranians are in second place in the group with 1 point after one match. The central match against Belgium, which caused the coach's justified objections and will determine their fate in the group, starts today at 24:00 (00:00 midnight) Tashkent time starts.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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