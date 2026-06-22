Jose Mourinho Starts Revolution at Real Madrid: Transfer Policy Completely Changed

Jose Mourinho, who has returned as the head coach of Real Madrid, has managed to fundamentally change the team's transfer policy in a short time. The coach, nicknamed "The Special One," has taken absolute control at the Santiago Bernabeu, something rarely seen before. Now, the club is abandoning long-term projects and focusing on buying experienced stars who can deliver immediate results. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to information from ESPN, a secret meeting held at the Hotel Santo Mauro in Madrid laid the foundation for the club's new era. There, Mourinho agreed on the summer transfer plan with club director Jose Angel Sanchez, chief scout Juni Calafat, and renowned agent Jorge Mendes. While the management frequently rejected the coach's requests during Carlo Ancelotti's tenure, all decisions are now made according to the Portuguese specialist's wishes.

New Strategy: Today Matters, Not the Future

Since Mourinho's arrival, the average age of the squad has risen sharply. While the average age of players signed by Real Madrid in 2025 was 21, this figure reached 29 this summer. This means the club is no longer chasing young talents, but is gathering "warriors" who are already formed and ready to win.

The first results of this new approach include the transfers of players like Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Ibrahima Konate. Additionally, Denzel Dumfries is expected to join the team soon. For Mourinho, a player's international experience and mental toughness have taken precedence over age.

The transfer of Marc Cucurella, signed from Chelsea for 55 million euros, demonstrated how high Mourinho's influence is. It appears the coach spoke with the defender personally, analyzing his Champions League performances, which played a decisive role in the player's move to Madrid.

Mourinho also showed determination regarding Bernardo Silva. The 31-year-old Portuguese midfielder, whose contract with Manchester City has ended and who attracted interest from clubs like Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, was identified by Mourinho as a primary target. In the coach's view, the team's center needed a professional player with leadership qualities and an tireless work ethic.

Next Targets: Enzo Fernandez and Ruben Dias

Mourinho's plan to build a "winning machine" does not stop here. Currently, two big names are in the club's focus:

Enzo Fernandez — the main candidate to further strengthen the midfield;

Ruben Dias — a leader to ensure stability in the defensive line;

Denzel Dumfries — an expected transfer to strengthen the right-back position.

Real Madrid fans and experts are reacting differently to Mourinho having such extensive powers. However, one thing is clear: ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the Madrid club is forming one of its most combative and experienced squads. Mourinho is not occupied with long-term projects, but with winning trophies here and now.