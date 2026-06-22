De la Fuente on Today's Big Win and Future Plans

·28·Sport
De la Fuente on Today's Big Win and Future Plans

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente shared his impressions following the 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the second match of the World Cup group stage. According to the official FIFA website, the experienced specialist highly praised his players' performance, particularly in the first half of the match.

The result of vertical and intensive football

The coach noted that after the setback in the first round, the team slightly adjusted its playing style, which paid off. The players demonstrated a faster and more attacking approach on the pitch:

«We had a great first half and a good second half. We had discussed this with the players beforehand and all agreed that we needed to play more vertical and intensive football. This ambition was clearly evident in our shots on goal. From the very first minutes, we put great pressure on the opponent and kept them pinned around their own penalty area», said de la Fuente.

Strong opponents and new challenges ahead

Although Spain has taken the lead in the group thanks to this victory, the head coach understands that there is no room for complacency. A much more serious opponent awaits the team:

«Most importantly, this result allows us to maintain our momentum and prepare for the upcoming important matches in a good mood. It must be admitted that the clash against Uruguay will be very complex and difficult for us. We are happy with the current approach, but we must still continue to work on ourselves, grow, and refine our game».

As a reminder, following the 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, the Spanish national team increased their points to 4, becoming the clear leaders of Group H.

Luis de la FuenteSpainSaudi ArabiaFIFAUruguay
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