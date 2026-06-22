Little Fan Who Moved the World at National Team Training

The match between the Uzbekistan and Colombia national teams during the FIFA World Cup entered football history not only for the fierce struggle on the pitch but also for the touching moments in the stands that moved millions of hearts.

Tears in the Spotlight of Global Media

During that match, after the Colombia national team scored a goal, the cameras captured a young boy named Isfandiyor, a devoted supporter of our national team, upset and shedding tears. The boy's sincere emotions did not leave the opposing team's fans in the stadium indifferent.

In an effort to comfort and support the young Uzbek fan, Colombian supporters began chanting "Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan," echoing throughout the stadium. This incident sparked massive discussions not only at the stadium but across social networks worldwide. Fans and experts hailed this event as one of the most beautiful, touching, and memorable moments of the World Cup, proving that sport can unite the world.

An Unexpected Gift from the National Team

Following this fame and international recognition, the members of the Uzbekistan national team did not forget their smallest and most loyal fan. Isfandiyor was invited to the national team's training base in the USA.

As seen in the provided photo, the players and coaching staff of our national team welcomed the young hero with great joy. During this meeting organized at the training ground, Isfandiyor was presented with a national team jersey number 22 signed by the players and a symbolic replica of the World Cup as a souvenir.

Such encounters once again demonstrate how strong the invisible bonds of affection are between our national team and its fans. For little Isfandiyor, this event will undoubtedly remain an unforgettable and magical memory for a lifetime.