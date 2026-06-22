Own Goal Count Reaches 8 at World Cup 2026

Despite the 2026 World Cup still being in the group stage, the number of own goals scored in the tournament has already reached 8.

This figure is higher than the results of many previous World Cups. For instance, there were 2 own goals in the 2022 World Cup, 4 in 2014, and 2 in 2010.

The highest number of own goals in World Cup history so far was recorded during the 2018 tournament, where players scored into their own net a total of 12 times.

Own goal statistics by World Cup:

• 1930 — 1

• 1934 — 0

• 1938 — 2

• 1950 — 0

• 1954 — 4

• 1958 — 0

• 1962 — 0

• 1966 — 2

• 1970 — 1

• 1974 — 3

• 1978 — 2

• 1982 — 1

• 1986 — 2

• 1990 — 0

• 1994 — 1

• 1998 — 5

• 2002 — 2

• 2006 — 4

• 2010 — 2

• 2014 — 4

• 2018 — 12

• 2022 — 2

• 2026 — 8

As the 2026 World Cup continues and the group stage has not yet concluded, this number may increase further.