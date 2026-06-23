Mason Greenwood transfer at risk: Roma faces financial difficulties

·6·Sport
Mason Greenwood transfer at risk: Roma faces financial difficulties

The move of Marseille forward Mason Greenwood to Italy's Serie A has encountered unexpected obstacles. While Roma has shown serious interest in signing the English footballer, the completion of the transfer remains dependent on the club's financial situation. This situation could directly impact not only the player's future but also Marseille's summer transfer plans and financial reports. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Marseille management planned to bolster their budget by selling the 24-year-old forward for 50-55 million euros. These funds are critical for the French club, as they must report to the national football financial watchdog (DNCG) on Tuesday. However, negotiations with Roma have reached a deadlock, as the Rome-based club must first balance its own finances.

Financial Fair Play and the transfer chain

Before finalizing the Mason Greenwood transfer, the Italian capital's team must generate approximately 50 million euros in revenue by the end of June in accordance with Financial Fair Play rules. This means Roma must first sell several key players. Only then will the Giallorossi have the necessary funds for new signings.

As reported by Il Messaggero, Roma is hoping to raise these funds through the transfer of their talented midfielder Manu Koné. English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea have shown interest in the French footballer. However, the situation here is also complicated, as the player himself dreams of joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Although PSG has not yet made an official bid, the player's waiting stance is slowing down the entire transfer chain.

Currently, there is an agreement on personal terms between Mason Greenwood and Roma. According to reports, the player has agreed to a salary of 5 million euros per year in Rome. However, the lack of cash in the club's coffers is preventing the final signatures. This delay is worrying the Marseille management, as they are relying on these funds to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes.

After a successful loan spell last season, Mason Greenwood attracted the attention of many European giants. His technical skill and goal-scoring ability are expected to be a significant asset for the Roma head coach. If the Rome club fails to sell Manu Koné or other players in the coming days, other buyers, including Premier League teams, may enter the race for the English forward.

Mason GreenwoodRomaMarseilleTransferFootball
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