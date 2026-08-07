What did Guardiola say to Rodri? A major blow for Pérez...

Rodri’s transfer saga, which had been linked with Real Madrid throughout the summer, has taken an unexpected turn. According to the latest reports, the Spain midfielder is now seriously leaning towards Barcelona rather than Madrid.

The most intriguing aspect of the situation involves Pep Guardiola. According to journalist Miguel Blázquez, Rodri’s former manager spoke to the player personally this week and advised him which path to choose.

Rodri considered Real Madrid for a long time

The 30-year-old midfielder’s Manchester City contract expires in the summer of 2027. For that reason, the Madrid club had been actively exploring the possibility of signing him in recent months.

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid even entered negotiations with Manchester City and indicated that they were prepared to pay around £50 million for Rodri.

The Spanish midfielder himself had previously been open to the possibility of moving to the Santiago Bernabéu. Speaking about Rodri’s interest in Real Madrid in April, Pep Guardiola said that it was not easy to turn down an offer from one of the biggest clubs in the world.

However, the situation changed completely during the first week of August.

What did Guardiola’s conversation change?

According to information released by Miguel Blázquez, Pep Guardiola personally contacted Rodri this week.

The source claims that the Catalan coach advised his former player to choose the option of continuing his career at Barcelona.

This detail is particularly significant. Since 2019, Rodri has become one of the central figures in Manchester City’s system under Guardiola. Together, they won major trophies including the English league title and the Champions League.

AS also reports that Guardiola’s football philosophy and influence have been an important factor in Rodri’s shift towards Barcelona. According to the publication, the player has also been attracted by the Catalans’ possession-based style.

Guardiola currently manages neither City nor Barcelona. Nevertheless, as one of the most important coaches in Rodri’s career, his opinion could influence the player’s final decision.

Barcelona have already made their move

The Catalan club’s interest is no longer just a routine transfer rumour.

Sky Sports News reported on 6 August that Barcelona were preparing to approach Manchester City over a deal for Rodri. According to the source, the Catalans had significantly intensified their pursuit of the player over the previous 24 hours.

Some Spanish sources claim that an agreement in principle on personal terms has already taken shape between Rodri and Barcelona.

According to AS, the potential deal could be worth around €60 million, with the player signing a four-year contract in Catalonia.

The next key stage of the transfer will therefore depend on negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester City.

Why Barcelona?

Several important factors could explain Rodri’s choice.

The first is the style of play. The Spanish midfielder feels most comfortable in a system based on controlling possession, building positional attacks and dictating the tempo through the centre of the pitch.

The second is his Spain teammates. AS notes that Rodri also views the opportunity to join many of his international colleagues at Barcelona as an important factor.

The third is the Guardiola factor. Rodri’s understanding of football has been shaped by Guardiola’s system in recent years.

From this perspective, Barcelona’s current model would be far from unfamiliar to the player.

City do not want to let Rodri go

This is where the biggest obstacle to the transfer lies.

Manchester City do not want to sell their key player. The club have offered Rodri a new long-term contract and see him as one of the main figures in the new era beginning under Enzo Maresca.

In addition, Rodri underwent surgery after the World Cup and is currently recovering. Nevertheless, his value and the level of interest in him on the transfer market have not declined.

The situation is simple for City: if they do not sell him now and cannot reach an agreement on a new contract, they risk losing the player for free in the summer of 2027.

That is precisely what gives Barcelona and Real Madrid leverage in the negotiations.

What will Real Madrid do now?

A few weeks ago, Real Madrid were considered the favourites to sign Rodri. Now, however, the situation has been reversed.

According to AS, the player’s preferred choice has shifted towards Barcelona. Sky Sports has also reported that the Catalans have received a positive signal from Rodri.

As a result, two important questions could be answered in the coming days: can Barcelona find the funds to satisfy Manchester City, and will Real Madrid increase their offer after their rival’s move?

The Rodri transfer is evolving from a simple battle for a player into another major clash between Spain’s two giants.

A few weeks ago, the player appeared destined for the Santiago Bernabéu, but he could now be heading to Catalonia. If the information released by Blázquez is confirmed, one conversation with Pep Guardiola will have played an important role in this dramatic twist.

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