Transfer bombshell: Details of Rodri’s move to Barcelona

Another major transfer in European football is on the verge of being completed. "Manchester City"’s experienced midfielder and one of the leaders of the Spain national team, Rodri, will continue his career at Catalan club "Barcelona".

According to the respected AS newspaper, the Catalan club have reached an almost complete agreement with the "Manchester City" hierarchy over the transfer of the 30-year-old midfielder.

Contract details and astronomical salary

According to reports, the financial details of the major deal are as follows:

Transfer fee: "Barcelona" will pay the English club approximately €60 million .

Contract length: The footballer is expected to sign a four-year contract with the Catalan club.

Salary: Rodri’s annual salary before taxes will reportedly be approximately €30 million.

Rejection of Real Madrid and the influence of his international teammates

As previously reported, Rodri, who won the World Cup with Spain during the summer tournaments, rejected a serious offer from Madrid club "Real Madrid". He firmly chose "Barcelona" instead.

According to the media, Barcelona players who share the pitch with him for the Spain national team played a major role in this decision. His international teammates managed to convince Rodri to join the Catalan club’s project.

The parties are now finalising the remaining formalities of the transfer, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

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