Transfer bombshell: Details of Rodri’s move to Barcelona

·81·Sport
Transfer bombshell: Details of Rodri’s move to Barcelona

Another major transfer in European football is on the verge of being completed. "Manchester City"’s experienced midfielder and one of the leaders of the Spain national team, Rodri, will continue his career at Catalan club "Barcelona".

According to the respected AS newspaper, the Catalan club have reached an almost complete agreement with the "Manchester City" hierarchy over the transfer of the 30-year-old midfielder.

Contract details and astronomical salary

According to reports, the financial details of the major deal are as follows:

  • Transfer fee: "Barcelona" will pay the English club approximately €60 million .

  • Contract length: The footballer is expected to sign a four-year contract with the Catalan club.

  • Salary: Rodri’s annual salary before taxes will reportedly be approximately €30 million.

Rejection of Real Madrid and the influence of his international teammates

As previously reported, Rodri, who won the World Cup with Spain during the summer tournaments, rejected a serious offer from Madrid club "Real Madrid". He firmly chose "Barcelona" instead.

According to the media, Barcelona players who share the pitch with him for the Spain national team played a major role in this decision. His international teammates managed to convince Rodri to join the Catalan club’s project.

The parties are now finalising the remaining formalities of the transfer, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

Share your opinion in the comments and forward the article to your contacts on Telegram or other social networks!

RodriBarcelonaManchester CityReal MadridSpain
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Rodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipRodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipToday, 19:39Federico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterFederico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterToday, 19:36Rodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballRodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballToday, 19:15Juventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowJuventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowToday, 18:58Manchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldManchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldToday, 18:56Manchester City star set to join another Premier League club in €70 million transferManchester City star set to join another Premier League club in €70 million transferToday, 18:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)