Customers Are Rejecting Boeing’s New Boeing 777X Aircraft

Boeing, one of the leading US airlines, is facing serious difficulties delivering its latest wide-body Boeing 777X airliners. Germany’s Lufthansa has announced that it may refuse to accept the first production aircraft built several years ago, or take them only after a complete modernization. This indicates that the problems facing the American aviation giant have deepened further. ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Lufthansa’s management has already begun negotiations with Boeing representatives. The airline’s CEO, Carsten Spohr, said that two scenarios are currently being considered: abandoning some airliners entirely, or retrofitting and delivering them entirely at the manufacturer’s expense rather than the company’s.

Certification Delays and Their Consequences

The crisis was caused by the excessive delay in certifying the Boeing 777X program. After years of waiting, the first aircraft built have become technologically outdated. Their installed components and equipment, as well as their cabin configurations, no longer meet current program standards at all.

As a result, extensive modernization work is required before these aircraft can be handed over to customers. Naturally, such work would involve enormous financial costs.

How Other Major Customers Have Responded

The problem facing Boeing is not limited to a single airline. It has emerged that two other major customers took similar steps before Lufthansa. In particular, United Airlines of the United States also rejected the first Boeing 777X aircraft.

Emirates of the United Arab Emirates has also begun similar negotiations. In one interview, Emirates President Tim Clark made an ironic comment about the first examples of these aircraft, saying they could be used only to make Heinz cans.

Economically Inefficient Decisions

Another indication of the seriousness of the situation is that Boeing simply wrote off and scrapped one of the first Boeing 777-9 aircraft intended for Emirates. Analysis showed that upgrading the aircraft to modern standards would be completely economically unviable.

Despite all the difficulties, Lufthansa’s management has not abandoned its future plans. The company continues to hope that it will receive its first operational Boeing 777-9 aircraft in the summer of 2027.