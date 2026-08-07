Europa League Third Qualifying Round Results

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Europa League Third Qualifying Round Results

The first legs of the Europa League third qualifying round have been played. Benfica recorded a resounding victory in one of the main matches, while it was a difficult night for the Scottish clubs.

Several prominent teams involved in this round significantly improved their position ahead of the second leg.

Benfica thrash Hearts in Lisbon as Scottish clubs struggle

Portugal’s Benfica welcomed Scottish runners-up Hearts and scored six unanswered goals — 6–1. Rafa Silva, Araujo, Pavlidis, Prestianni, Duran and Šešlėrup scored for the Lisbon side.

Another renowned Scottish team, Rangers also suffered a 1–2 defeat away to Jagiellonia in Poland.

Turkey’s Beşiktaş visited Czech side Hradec Králové and secured a crucial away win, with Semih Kılıçsoy scoring the only goal in the 80th minute (1–0). Austria’s Salzburg also scored in the final minutes against Pafos to claim victory.

Europa League. Third qualifying round (First legs)

Results of the matches played on 6 August:

  • Benfica (Portugal) — Hearts (Scotland) 6–1

    Goals: Rafa Silva (3), Araujo (23), Pavlidis (42, penalty), Prestianni (59), Duran (87), Šešlėrup (90+4, penalty) — Reno (72).

  • Jagiellonia (Poland) — Rangers (Scotland) 2–1

    Goals: Fernandes (13, own goal), Smith (21) — Montoya (4, own goal).

  • Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) — CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) 0–3

    Goals: Ebong (9), Godoy (29), Swartz (90).

  • Hradec Králové (Czech Republic) — Beşiktaş (Türkiye) 0–1

    Goal: Kılıçsoy (80).

  • Salzburg (Austria) — Pafos (Cyprus) 1–0

    Goal: Tabaković (88).

  • PAOK (Greece) — Anderlecht (Belgium) 0–1

    Goal: Svetković (1).

  • Thun (Switzerland) — Víkingur (Iceland) 3–0

    Goals: Bamert (19), Labo (25), Saiz (90+4).

  • Lech (Poland) — KÍ Klaksvík (Faroe Islands) 1–0

    Goal: Agnero (81).

  • KuPS (Finland) — Universitatea Craiova (Romania) 1–1

    Goals: Moreno (72) — Bairaram (38).

  • Lincoln (Gibraltar) — Omonia (Cyprus) 1–1

    Goals: Rutens (71) — Andreou (90+3).

When are the second legs?

The second legs, which will determine the teams advancing to the play-off round, will be played next week, on 13 August .

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