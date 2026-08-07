Manchester City want to bring in Enzo Fernández to replace Rodri

Reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City have begun drawing up long-term plans to strengthen the central defensive midfield position. According to information published by Gianluca Di Marzio, Enzo Maresca, who is expected to become the club’s head coach, sees Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández as Rodri’s main successor. The Italian coach worked closely with his compatriot during his career and rates his tactical abilities highly. This is what Goal.com reports.

Uncertainty remains over the future of Rodri, currently the leader in Manchester City’s defensive midfield. The Spanish player’s contract is approaching its end, while interest from Spain’s top clubs continues to grow, forcing the club’s management to search for new candidates. Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly ready to compete for the player.

The complexities surrounding an Enzo Fernández transfer

Although the Argentine is considered a “dream” signing for Enzo Maresca, completing the deal would not be easy. Chelsea view the midfielder as a key part of their long-term project. The player’s current contract with the London club runs until the summer of 2032, giving the Blues the right to demand a high transfer fee.

Chelsea also clearly do not want to send their key player to a direct rival in the English Premier League. Nevertheless, the player’s agent, Xavier Pastore, openly announced at an event in Miami last month that they were examining various possibilities regarding his client’s future. This suggests that unexpected twists could occur in the transfer market.

Alternatives for Manchester City

If signing Enzo Fernández proves impossible, Manchester City also have backup plans. According to GOAL.com, the English club are closely monitoring young Lille talent Ayyoub Bouaddi. The gifted midfielder, who has just turned 18, is regarded as a high-potential candidate capable of anchoring the team’s midfield in the future.

The club’s management and coaching staff are working to recruit young and experienced players to ensure the team’s stability in the coming seasons. The leadership aims to renew the squad gradually while preparing suitable replacements for every line. Manchester City’s next transfer window is expected to be intense and packed with important developments.