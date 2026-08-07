Pérez's mistake and Mourinho in shock: Why Rodri's move to Real Madrid fell through

·97·Sport
Pérez's mistake and Mourinho in shock: Why Rodri's move to Real Madrid fell through

Renowned Spanish journalist Sergio Valentín "Manchester City" has revealed sensational details about why midfielder Rodri's expected transfer to Real Madrid fell through and how Barcelona entered the race.

According to the journalist, the deal was almost 100% complete: Rodri had fully agreed to move to Madrid, and all transfer terms with "Manchester City" had been settled. However, an unexpected move by the Madrid club's leadership turned everything upside down.

Juni Calafat's intervention and Pérez's decision

At the most crucial stage of the process, Real Madrid's chief scout Juni Calafat intervened and convinced Florentino Pérez that the transfer fee could be reduced further. Pérez followed the scout's advice and temporarily froze the negotiations.

When Real Madrid tried to lower the fee, "Manchester City" categorically rejected the offer and began offering Rodri to other clubs on the transfer market.

"Rodri said he only wanted to move to Real Madrid. But Florentino Pérez maintained a firm position: either the price comes down or the transfer does not happen. In the end, the player grew tired of waiting in vain. When Jorge Mendes informed José Mourinho about it, the coach was left stunned", — Sergio Valentín wrote.

Barcelona, Flick and Deco's secret move

Taking advantage of the increasingly complicated situation, Barcelona sporting director Deco made direct contact with Rodri three days ago.

According to reports, the following factors played a key role in convincing the player to join the Blaugrana camp:

  • Hansi Flickpersonally contacted the player and explained his tactical role in the team;

  • his Spain teammates who play for Barcelonainvited Rodri to Catalonia.

As a result, Manchester City managed to add another powerful contender to the transfer race—and, more importantly, Rodri himself became seriously interested in the Barcelona option.

A crisis in Real Madrid's transfer policy?

Journalist Sergio Valentín strongly criticized the internal situation at the Madrid club:

"Real Madrid is a transatlantic liner, but there are serious cracks in its management system. The club has had problems with planning and transfer policy for a long time. Now they will not only have to pay more, but also rebuild Rodri's barely lost trust. Mourinho desperately wanted a central midfielder, and he is shocked by this situation", — the insider said.

Share your opinion in the comments and send this article to your friends on Telegram or other social networks!

RodriReal MadridManchester CityBarcelonaFlorentino Pérez
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Why Did Real Madrid Abandon the Rodri Transfer? All the DetailsWhy Did Real Madrid Abandon the Rodri Transfer? All the DetailsToday, 19:54Rodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipRodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipToday, 19:39Federico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterFederico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterToday, 19:36Rodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballRodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballToday, 19:15Juventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowJuventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowToday, 18:58Manchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldManchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldToday, 18:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)