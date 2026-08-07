Pérez's mistake and Mourinho in shock: Why Rodri's move to Real Madrid fell through

Renowned Spanish journalist Sergio Valentín "Manchester City" has revealed sensational details about why midfielder Rodri's expected transfer to Real Madrid fell through and how Barcelona entered the race.

According to the journalist, the deal was almost 100% complete: Rodri had fully agreed to move to Madrid, and all transfer terms with "Manchester City" had been settled. However, an unexpected move by the Madrid club's leadership turned everything upside down.

Juni Calafat's intervention and Pérez's decision

At the most crucial stage of the process, Real Madrid's chief scout Juni Calafat intervened and convinced Florentino Pérez that the transfer fee could be reduced further. Pérez followed the scout's advice and temporarily froze the negotiations.

When Real Madrid tried to lower the fee, "Manchester City" categorically rejected the offer and began offering Rodri to other clubs on the transfer market.

"Rodri said he only wanted to move to Real Madrid. But Florentino Pérez maintained a firm position: either the price comes down or the transfer does not happen. In the end, the player grew tired of waiting in vain. When Jorge Mendes informed José Mourinho about it, the coach was left stunned", — Sergio Valentín wrote.

Barcelona, Flick and Deco's secret move

Taking advantage of the increasingly complicated situation, Barcelona sporting director Deco made direct contact with Rodri three days ago.

According to reports, the following factors played a key role in convincing the player to join the Blaugrana camp:

Hansi Flick personally contacted the player and explained his tactical role in the team;

his Spain teammates who play for Barcelonainvited Rodri to Catalonia.

As a result, Manchester City managed to add another powerful contender to the transfer race—and, more importantly, Rodri himself became seriously interested in the Barcelona option.

A crisis in Real Madrid's transfer policy?

Journalist Sergio Valentín strongly criticized the internal situation at the Madrid club:

"Real Madrid is a transatlantic liner, but there are serious cracks in its management system. The club has had problems with planning and transfer policy for a long time. Now they will not only have to pay more, but also rebuild Rodri's barely lost trust. Mourinho desperately wanted a central midfielder, and he is shocked by this situation", — the insider said.

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