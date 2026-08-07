8 Years at the Bernabéu: Vinícius Makes Waves With Sensational Instagram Post…

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8 Years at the Bernabéu: Vinícius Makes Waves With Sensational Instagram Post…

the Brazilian attacking winger who extended his contract with Real Madrid until June 30, 2032, Vinícius Júnior shared his emotions following this historic event.

The 26-year-old footballer used his Instagram page to thank the leadership, coaching staff and teammates of the “Royal Club,” while sending a heartfelt message to the fans.

“Six more years at the Bernabéu and forever!”

Vinícius recalled the years he has spent at the Santiago Bernabéu and once again emphasized that staying in Madrid had always been his greatest wish:

“Eight years at the Bernabéu—that’s far too little… Six more years and forever! I love you all! Thank you, President Pérez, Mourinho, Juni, José Ángel, the players and the entire club,” the Brazilian star wrote.

For reference, the player specifically mentioned in his post Juni Calafat is Real Madrid’s chief scout, while José Ángel Sánchez is the club’s chief executive officer. The leadership under José Mourinho and Florentino Pérez sees Vinícius as a central figure in the team’s long-term project.

The Madrid Legacy Continues

who has represented the “Royal Club” since 2018, Vinícius Júnior will extend his career in Madrid to at least 14 years through the new deal. This will make him one of the most loyal and longest-serving foreign players in the club’s history.

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Vinícius JúniorReal MadridSantiago BernabéuFlorentino PérezJosé Mourinho
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