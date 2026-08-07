Goal Fest in the UEFA Conference League: Full Review and Scores from the First Legs

The first legs of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round have been played. In the key matches, Dutch clubs Ajax and Twente secured impressive victories, while Kazakhstan's Tobol endured a real nightmare in Serbia.

Several European heavyweights taking part in this round virtually settled their playoff places before the return legs.

Dutch clubs shine as Tobol suffer a heavy defeat

Amsterdam's Ajax welcomed Ireland's Shelbourne and secured a convincing 3:1 victory at home. Another Dutch representative, Twente scored six unanswered goals against Slovakia's Dunajská Streda — 6:0.

Kazakhstan's Tobol visited Partizan in Serbia and unexpectedly suffered a heavy 0:3 defeat. Portugal's Braga and Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv secured crucial narrow 1:0 victories in their respective matches.

UECL. Third qualifying round (First legs)

Results of the matches played on August 6:

Ajax (Netherlands) — Shelbourne (Ireland) 3:1

Twente (Netherlands) — Dunajská Streda (Slovakia) 6:0

Partizan (Serbia) — Tobol (Kazakhstan) 3:0

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) — Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) 1:0

Braga (Portugal) — Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) 1:0

CFR Cluj (Romania) — Tromsø (Norway) 0:5

Žalgiris (Lithuania) — Hajduk (Croatia) 2:5

Paide (Estonia) — Rapid (Austria) 1:4

Debrecen (Hungary) — Copenhagen (Denmark) 0:3

Sheriff (Moldova) — St. Gallen (Switzerland) 1:3

IFK Göteborg (Sweden) — Gent (Belgium) 0:1

Beitar (Israel) — Austria Vienna (Austria) 1:2

Hapoel (Israel) — Katowice (Poland) 2:0

Valur (Iceland) — Nordsjælland (Denmark) 0:2

Lugano (Switzerland) — Runavík (Faroe Islands) 2:0

Bohemians (Ireland) — Midtjylland (Denmark) 0:2

Rijeka (Croatia) — Ilves (Finland) 1:0

Riga FC (Latvia) — Győr (Hungary) 1:0

Jablonec (Czech Republic) — RFS (Latvia) 2:0

Inter Turku (Finland) — Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 2:1

Inter Escaldes (Andorra) — Flora (Estonia) 1:0

Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina) — Vitebsk (Belarus) 1:0

Noah (Armenia) — Sion (Switzerland) 2:2

HJK (Finland) — Motherwell (Scotland) 1:1

Raków (Poland) — Hammarby (Sweden) 0:0

When are the return legs?

The teams advancing to the playoffs will be fully determined next week, after the return matches on August 13 .

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