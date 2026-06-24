Cristiano Ronaldo Sets New Record with Goals Against Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo has risen to second place in the ranking of the oldest goalscorers in World Cup history. The Portugal national team forward was 41 years and 4 months old when he scored against Uzbekistan in the 2026 World Cup.

The record for this metric belongs to former Cameroon national team player Roger Milla, who scored against Russia at the age of 42 years and 1 month during the 1994 World Cup.

Another Portuguese representative, Pepe, holds third place in the ranking. He scored against Switzerland at the age of 39 years and 9 months during the 2022 tournament.

Lionel Messi took fourth place. The Argentina captain was 38 years and 11 months old when he scored against Austria in the 2026 World Cup.

Oldest goalscorers in World Cup history:

• Roger Milla — 42 years 1 month

• Cristiano Ronaldo — 41 years 4 months

• Pepe — 39 years 9 months

• Lionel Messi — 38 years 11 months

• Gunnar Gren — 37 years 7 months

• Cuauhtémoc Blanco — 37 years 5 months

• Felipe Baloy — 37 years 4 months

• Marko Arnautović — 37 years 1 month

• Obdulio Varela — 36 years 9 months

• Martin Palermo — 36 years 7 months