Cannavaro: "Uzbekistan players didn't give up for a single second"

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro shared his thoughts on his team after the World Cup match against Portugal.

The Italian specialist stated that it was already known that Uzbekistan's first appearance at the World Cup would not be easy. According to him, once Colombia and Portugal were drawn in the same group, it was clear that the team faced severe challenges.

"It is natural that the first appearance at the World Cup is not easy. After the draw, seeing Colombia and Portugal, we knew we were in a very difficult group," said Cannavaro.

The head coach emphasized that despite the result against Portugal, he is not dissatisfied with his players. He said he was proud of his team after the match against Colombia, and his opinion has not changed after the clash with Portugal.

"I am proud of my team today as well. They faced difficulties, but they didn't give up for a single second," the coach said.

Cannavaro noted that Portugal has high-level players in all positions. He also added that the opponent entered the pitch with great motivation.

He stated that the World Cup is serving as a great experience for Uzbekistan. Through these matches, the team is getting the opportunity to adapt to high-level football and draw conclusions for future matches.