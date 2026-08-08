China’s CXMT Challenges Global Market Leaders

CXMT, China’s leading memory chip manufacturer, is significantly strengthening its position in the global market by launching production of advanced DRAM memory. According to information reported by Reuters, the company aims to capture a substantial share of the global market in the coming years and pose serious competition to the major giants that have dominated the industry. Ixbt.com reports .

The global DRAM memory market is currently controlled mainly by three major players — Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron. Although the Chinese manufacturer currently holds only 6–7 percent of the market, it plans to increase this figure several times in the near future through large-scale projects underway.

Unprecedented Expansion of Production Capacity

According to analysts, CXMT is rapidly expanding its production capacity. The company currently operates three large factories producing DRAM memory. Although official statistics have not been disclosed, unofficial sources estimate that each plant can process approximately 100,000 wafers per month.

This indicates that the company’s total production volume is approximately 300,000 wafers per month. Without slowing production, the Chinese company is already building two more new factories. Once operational, these facilities will allow the company to double its output in a short period.

Plan to Capture 30 Percent of the Market by 2030

According to Reuters, CXMT management is also seriously considering building a sixth factory to further expand its capacity. If the new factories are commissioned on schedule, they will enable the Chinese company to capture as much as 30 percent of the global memory chip market by 2030.

Such dramatic changes in the memory chip market and the emergence of a new major player will inevitably affect pricing across the global technology market. Traditional leaders such as Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron are being forced to develop new strategies to maintain their positions, which is ultimately expected to have a significant impact on consumers and the development of the industry as a whole.