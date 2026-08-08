China’s CXMT Challenges Global Market Leaders

·54·Technology
China’s CXMT Challenges Global Market Leaders

CXMT, China’s leading memory chip manufacturer, is significantly strengthening its position in the global market by launching production of advanced DRAM memory. According to information reported by Reuters, the company aims to capture a substantial share of the global market in the coming years and pose serious competition to the major giants that have dominated the industry. Ixbt.com reports .

The global DRAM memory market is currently controlled mainly by three major players — Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron. Although the Chinese manufacturer currently holds only 6–7 percent of the market, it plans to increase this figure several times in the near future through large-scale projects underway.

Unprecedented Expansion of Production Capacity

According to analysts, CXMT is rapidly expanding its production capacity. The company currently operates three large factories producing DRAM memory. Although official statistics have not been disclosed, unofficial sources estimate that each plant can process approximately 100,000 wafers per month.

This indicates that the company’s total production volume is approximately 300,000 wafers per month. Without slowing production, the Chinese company is already building two more new factories. Once operational, these facilities will allow the company to double its output in a short period.

Plan to Capture 30 Percent of the Market by 2030

According to Reuters, CXMT management is also seriously considering building a sixth factory to further expand its capacity. If the new factories are commissioned on schedule, they will enable the Chinese company to capture as much as 30 percent of the global memory chip market by 2030.

Such dramatic changes in the memory chip market and the emergence of a new major player will inevitably affect pricing across the global technology market. Traditional leaders such as Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron are being forced to develop new strategies to maintain their positions, which is ultimately expected to have a significant impact on consumers and the development of the industry as a whole.

CXMTDRAMSamsungSK HynixMicron
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

TrashBench creator built a gaming PC from the ZimaCube 2 network storage deviceTrashBench creator built a gaming PC from the ZimaCube 2 network storage deviceToday, 13:53Intel Is Preparing Ultra-Powerful Graphics for Nova Lake-S ProcessorsIntel Is Preparing Ultra-Powerful Graphics for Nova Lake-S ProcessorsToday, 13:21Meizu launches new 80-watt Pandaer PTC16 chargerMeizu launches new 80-watt Pandaer PTC16 chargerToday, 12:26iQOO Z11 Smartphone Unveiled in Official ImagesiQOO Z11 Smartphone Unveiled in Official ImagesToday, 11:52OnePlus is leaving the European market and distributing gifts to usersOnePlus is leaving the European market and distributing gifts to usersToday, 06:54Japanese Rocket Debris Captured in Space in Remarkably Sharp ImageJapanese Rocket Debris Captured in Space in Remarkably Sharp ImageToday, 04:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched