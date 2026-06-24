World Cup Clash: What Happened Between Carlos Queiroz and Jude Bellingham?

The match between England and Ghana (0-0) in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup was remembered not only for the struggle on the pitch but also for unexpected conflicts. During the halftime break, a heated verbal altercation broke out between English star Jude Bellingham and Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz. This was reported by Goal.com reporting that.

The incident began just before the end of the first half, after Jude Bellingham committed a rough foul against Jerome Opoku near the Ghana bench. This sparked the anger of the experienced specialist Carlos Queiroz. The situation escalated to the point where Bellingham's teammate Morgan Rogers and Ghana representatives had to pull the coach away. According to Goal.com, both parties exchanged insults.

Carlos Queiroz's reaction

At the post-match press conference, the Ghana coach clarified the incident. According to him, the conflict peaked due to Bellingham's inappropriate words. "He expressed himself with bad words, and that's where it all started. My intention was to tell him to calm down after his rough action. In this situation, he could have been shown a second yellow or even a red card, because he played very dangerously against my player," said the 73-year-old specialist.

Queiroz also emphasized that football is a game of emotions, describing Bellingham's words as "phrases that don't belong in the book of life." "Football is for brave people, not for those who dance in tuxedos. We are professionals, and these emotions stayed on the pitch," added the former Real Madrid coach.

Thomas Tuchel defended his pupil

England head coach Thomas Tuchel expressed a more composed attitude toward the clash. The German specialist denied suggestions that the opposing team had managed to get under his players' nerves. In Tuchel's view, Jude Bellingham was simply defending himself and the team's interests.

"No one got on our nerves. This is a normal situation. There was an exchange of emotions and Jude showed himself. In the locker room during the break, we were very calm. We know that emotions are part of the game, but we don't want to be distracted by things that don't help us," said Tuchel.

Following the match, England remains top of Group L with 4 points. Ghana follows in second place with the same number of points. Croatia moved up to third after a victory over Panama. Now, the "Three Lions" only need to avoid defeat in the final match against Panama to secure their place in the next stage.